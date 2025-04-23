Tom Shepstone: NGOs Are "The Biggest Scam Ever"

Tom Shepstone, energy editorialist and publisher of Energy Security Freedom, joins The Crude Life’s founder Jason Spiess to discuss how NGO’s have impacted the energy industry.

DETAILS FROM INTERVIEW STILL TO COME…. CRUNCHED FOR TIME TODAY… CLICK ON STORY LINK BELOW FOR NGO ARTICLE

Tom Shepstone is the owner of Shepstone Management Company, Inc. a planning and research consulting firm located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK