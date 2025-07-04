Etam Talks Oil Sands, AI, Regulations and Team Tribalism

Host Jason Spiess opens the interview by calling Terry Etam “Canada’s greatest export” and introduces him as a columnist for the BOE Report, a published author, and formerly the voice behind the blog Public Energy Number One. They discuss his book, “The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity,” and how the title sometimes leads to confusion, with people assuming it promotes an anti-fossil fuel agenda — only to discover it defends the industry and challenges climate alarmism.

Etam explains that the book is more of a rational, boots-on-the-ground view of the energy industry, drawing on decades of his experience. It was written out of frustration with how the public and media misrepresent energy and the oil and gas sector. Etam stresses that people often lack even the most basic understanding of how energy systems work, especially regarding the role fossil fuels still play in the global economy.

Etam expands on the problem of misinformation, especially among younger generations and urban populations. He explains that many people believe the energy transition is simple or already underway, when in reality, fossil fuels are still essential.

The energy writer and analyst criticizes what he calls “energy illiteracy” — a growing disconnect between people’s expectations and the physical realities of powering modern life. He points to examples like politicians promising net-zero without understanding grid stability, baseload power, or the materials required for renewable technologies.

Spiess echoes these frustrations, noting that government policies and media narratives often push feel-good environmentalism without practical insight. He and Etam both agree that energy education is sorely lacking — not just among the public, but also policymakers, media professionals, and even within schools.

They highlight the danger of ideology replacing fact-based discussions, especially when energy policy decisions are being made by people with no industry background.

Etam discusses how ideological narratives, especially those promoting aggressive decarbonization, are influencing energy policy in harmful ways. He argues that many climate goals — like net-zero by 2050 — are being adopted without considering feasibility, cost, or reliability.

He explains that governments are rushing to phase out fossil fuels while still completely dependent on them. This creates contradictions: for instance, increasing energy demand while dismantling the infrastructure that supplies it. Etam warns that such disconnects are already leading to grid instability and rising energy costs, especially in regions trying to fast-track renewables without backup.

Spiess agrees and adds that ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) investment strategies often prioritize optics over outcomes. The two criticize how institutions — from media to academia — are amplifying one-sided narratives. They argue that dissenting voices in energy are marginalized, even when backed by data and field experience.

Etam emphasizes that fossil fuels are not the villain they're portrayed to be; rather, they are the foundation of modern civilization — enabling agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Terry Etam is a Canadian writer and energy commentator with extensive experience in the oil and gas sector. He writes columns for The BOE Report and previously authored the influential blog Public Energy Number One. Known for his contrarian stance on mainstream energy narratives, Etam emphasizes practical, industry-informed perspectives over ideological environmentalism. His writing often challenges conventional wisdom about the pace, feasibility, and impacts of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Etam confronts what he terms “energy illiteracy”—a widespread misunderstanding of how modern energy systems function. Contrary to the prevailing narrative, he argues that global society remains deeply reliant on fossil fuels, and that simplistic solutions risk destabilizing energy grids, raising costs, and undermining economic well‑being.

Grounded in Experience : Etam draws on decades of on‑the‑ground industry work, lending authenticity to his analysis.

Clarity Without Alarmism : His writing is clear, direct, and free from scare tactics—appealing to readers frustrated by hyperbole in climate discourse.

Critical of Ideology: The book effectively critiques unsound energy policies and environmental zealotry, arguing for a more balanced, fact‑focused approach.

The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity is a thought-provoking read for anyone tired of one-sided energy debates. Etam offers a sobering yet pragmatic argument: discarding fossil fuels prematurely, without solid alternatives in place, can be more dangerous than maintaining the status quo. While the tone may alienate more progressive audiences, the book powerfully challenges readers to reassess assumptions about energy, decarbonization, and policy. For those seeking a grounded, reality-based view of energy issues, Etam delivers a compelling case.

Terry Etam stands out as a voice of reason in a polarized energy landscape. His book provides a valuable counterpoint to alarm-driven narratives, urging readers to prioritize knowledge, practicality, and systemic understanding over ideology. Whether you agree or disagree with his conclusions, The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity is a must-read for anyone engaging seriously with the future of energy.

Click here for more info on The End of the Fossil Fuel Insanity

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Mission: Impossible collection is now streaming on Paramount+.

Watch Tom Cruise as secret agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on unimaginable assignments to save the world through daring stunts and relentless determination in the iconic movie collection.

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK