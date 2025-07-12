Song Debut of "American Crude"

The Crude Life’s founder Jason Spiess spent the week energizing and educating singer-songwriters on the power of living The Crude Life. How the industry is lighting up concerts, fueling road trips and cranking up the volume.

As part of the consulting deal, Spiess included the singers belt out three songs for The Crude Life.

Here is “American Crude” (written & produced by Jason Spiess)

Rollin’ down a red dirt road

With a rig on the horizon, burnin' gold

Woke up at dawn with steel in my hands

Calloused and proud, I make my stand

A hard hat life, but it's honest and true

Diggin' up dreams from the red, white, and blue

American crude, black gold in the veins

Fuelin’ the towns, the tools, and the trains

From the fields to the flames, we built what we could

Standin’ tall for the greater good

Family, faith, and neighborhood —

That’s the fire in American crude

Met a boy outta school, no place to go

Now he’s drivin’ trucks in the Bakken snow

Mama’s got heat, Daddy’s got pride

We gave ‘em more than just a ride

It ain’t just oil, it’s the backbone strong

Of every back porch and every song

American crude, black gold in the veins

Fuelin’ the towns, the tools, and the trains

From the fields to the flames, we built what we could

Standin’ tall for the greater good

Family, faith, and neighborhood —

That’s the fire in American crude

We make the plastics, we build the wire

We light the homes, we fight the fire

And every mile on that interstate

Was paid by the work we dedicate

American crude, black gold in the veins

Fuelin’ the towns, the tools, and the trains

From the fields to the flames, we built what we could

Standin’ tall for the greater good

Family, faith, and neighborhood —

That’s the fire in American crude

So when you see that pumpjack move

Say a prayer for American crude...