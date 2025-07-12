Song Debut of "American Crude"

The Crude Life’s founder Jason Spiess spent the week energizing and educating singer-songwriters on the power of living The Crude Life. How the industry is lighting up concerts, fueling road trips and cranking up the volume.
As part of the consulting deal, Spiess included the singers belt out three songs for The Crude Life.
Here is “American Crude” (written & produced by Jason Spiess)
Rollin’ down a red dirt road
With a rig on the horizon, burnin' gold
Woke up at dawn with steel in my hands
Calloused and proud, I make my stand
A hard hat life, but it's honest and true
Diggin' up dreams from the red, white, and blue
American crude, black gold in the veins
Fuelin’ the towns, the tools, and the trains
From the fields to the flames, we built what we could
Standin’ tall for the greater good
Family, faith, and neighborhood —
That’s the fire in American crude
Met a boy outta school, no place to go
Now he’s drivin’ trucks in the Bakken snow
Mama’s got heat, Daddy’s got pride
We gave ‘em more than just a ride
It ain’t just oil, it’s the backbone strong
Of every back porch and every song
American crude, black gold in the veins
Fuelin’ the towns, the tools, and the trains
From the fields to the flames, we built what we could
Standin’ tall for the greater good
Family, faith, and neighborhood —
That’s the fire in American crude
We make the plastics, we build the wire
We light the homes, we fight the fire
And every mile on that interstate
Was paid by the work we dedicate
American crude, black gold in the veins
Fuelin’ the towns, the tools, and the trains
From the fields to the flames, we built what we could
Standin’ tall for the greater good
Family, faith, and neighborhood —
That’s the fire in American crude
So when you see that pumpjack move
Say a prayer for American crude...
