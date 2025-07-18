Warren Martin on Summer Promotions, Stripper Wells, and Independent Operators

The Crude Life founder Jason Spiess interviews Warren Martin of Kansas Strong, highlighting key initiatives and concerns impacting the oil and gas industry—particularly in Kansas.

Warren Martin discusses Kansas Strong’s major Summer 2025 media campaign, focused on reframing the energy conversation away from politics and toward human impact. The campaign includes:

A mini-documentary produced by Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid that aired on over 170 public television stations.

A radio campaign with Glenn Beck titled “Our Oil is Good,” designed to emphasize oil’s crucial role in modern life and promote an honest, values-driven dialogue about energy.

A series of local radio interviews across Kansas, where Martin provides real-time, news-reactive commentary that offers listeners insight into how energy decisions affect their daily lives and votes.

Resources and downloads for the campaign are available at OurOilIsGood.com.

🛢️ Stripper Wells and Independent Operators

Martin devotes significant attention to stripper wells, which produce 15% of U.S. oil and are a backbone of Kansas’ energy sector. These marginal wells are primarily operated by small, independent producers, not major corporations.

He warns that recent federal legislation—referred to sarcastically as the “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB)—favors corporate energy and brings new costs through ESG-style tracking and carbon metrics. He draws parallels to the collapse of the newspaper industry during the digital shift, expressing concern that small oil operators may be similarly driven out by unmanageable regulation and cost burdens.

Key points on stripper wells:

They’re not replaceable by major companies if shut down.

Their loss would eliminate 15% of U.S. oil output, threatening national energy security.

Kansas is especially vulnerable, as stripper wells dominate its production.

Martin calls for urgent reform in regulatory frameworks to lower costs and preserve small operators, who he sees as the “heart and soul of the industry.”

🎉 Oilfield Worker Appreciation Event

Warren announces an Oilfield Workers Celebration on July 24th in Garden City, Kansas, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Unlike traditional “employee appreciation” events, this gathering is for rig hands, office staff, and field workers—those who rarely attend trade shows or corporate events.

Features of the event:

Free meals and drinks

Over $4,000 in raffle prizes, including grills, binoculars, and toolboxes

A brief but meaningful presentation recognizing workers’ contribution to modern life

Warren emphasizes that many attendees have told him, “This is the first time I’ve been proud of what I do,” underscoring the event’s emotional impact.

📅 Additional Kansas Oil & Gas Events

Warren also promotes the KIOGA Annual Convention (Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association) happening August 24–26 in Wichita, which includes:

Political and industry updates

Trade shows and educational sessions

Direct input from Kansas producers

Kansas Strong will be present to listen and advocate on behalf of the independent energy community.

Warren Martin believes that Kansas is once again at the center of America’s energy future—not just historically, but right now. With the growing regulatory burden threatening small producers, the conversation must evolve to include their voices, protect their interests, and recognize their value to both local communities and national security.

