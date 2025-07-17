Song Debut of "Under The Same Moon"

Oil and gas workers often operate on a rotational schedule known as "hitches," typically involving two weeks on the job followed by two weeks off. These shifts can be grueling and isolating, taking workers away from their families for extended periods of time—sometimes in remote locations with limited communication.

While this schedule allows for long stretches of time at home, the time apart can be emotionally challenging, especially for spouses and children who miss the everyday connection of family life.

The song "Under The Same Moon" beautifully captures the emotional side of this lifestyle. It tells the story of a husband and wife separated by distance but united by love and the shared presence of the moon.

Each night, they look up and speak to the moon, trusting that its light and energy will carry their thoughts, prayers, and love to one another. The moon becomes their silent messenger, a symbol of connection, protection, and enduring love that transcends the physical miles.

In a world where families must adapt to the demands of the energy industry, "Under The Same Moon" offers comfort, reminding them that love finds a way to travel—through light, through time, and through the heart.

Under The Same Moon

written and produced by Jason Spiess

Out here under stars so wide,

I hold the moon like you're by my side,

Boots in the dirt hands rough and worn

I work each night for the love we've sworn

The miles are long but my heart won't stray

I'm counting the hours till i'm home to stay

The kids are ‘sleep, House full of hush

You pillows cold, but I still blush

I sit by the window, breathing the light.

Talking to the moon on a velvet night.

Under the same moon, I drift to you

I feel your love in everything I do

You're the reason I carry on

Even when the nights feel long

Though we’re apart, this love is true

We’re never alone… under the same moon

I miss your laugh and baby’s cries

The way you hold hope in your eyes

But this hard road’s the one I choose

To build a dream we’ll never lose

I light a candle and close my eyes

Feel your heartbeat across the skies

We’re stitchin’ this life one thread at a time

With faith and grace in every line

Sometimes I break but I believe

And every prayer we both conceive

Keeps the light that pulls us through

Guided by that glowing view

Under the same moon, across the stars

We carry love, no matter how far

You bring the strength, I bring the flame

Together we rise in love’s true name

Though we’re apart, we make it through

Always connected… under the same moon

I’ll tell the kids you’re comin’ soon…

We’re waitin’ here beneath that moon…

Always in love… under the same moon

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about Dexter Resurrection? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK