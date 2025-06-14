"Oil Is Good" Kicks Off in Kansas with Glenn Beck

In an industry-first move, Warren Martin, CEO of energy advocacy group Kansas Strong, has teamed up with conservative media personality Glenn Beck to roll out a high-visibility marketing campaign via the newly launched microsite OilIsGood.com.

At the heart of OilIsGood.com lies a powerful narrative: American oil production is key to national security, economic prosperity, and energy independence. Through engaging videos, interviews, and digital ads, the site aims to spotlight U.S. energy self-sufficiency and rally public support for expanding domestic oil output.

Meet the Voices

Warren Martin & Kansas Strong

Martin, representing Kansas Strong—a nonprofit that actively champions local energy producers—reveals a carefully crafted strategy. He emphasizes a grassroots approach that “connects with the middle” in energy policy debates, shifting public perception away from climate-centric narratives. Instead, it highlights practical benefits like job creation, lower energy costs, and national defense enhancements.

Glenn Beck’s Role

Beck serves as the campaign’s national megaphone. Known for his conservative commentary, he provides on-camera endorsements, podcasts, and social media content. Peers explain Kansas Strong intentionally chose him “because he has a mobilized audience aligned with their mission” . His significant voice anchors the campaign's narrative reach.

The Glenn Beck Radio Program is among the top conservative talk shows in the U.S., with an estimated weekly audience of ~10 million listeners. Syndicated on over 400 radio stations and simulcast on BlazeTV, plus a daily podcast stream.

Demographics for Glenn Beck skews heavily conservative, largely male (54+ age group), free markets supporters, with household incomes above average. About 74% self-identify as conservative, 76% as free market minded. Known for high trust in Beck’s media persona and willingness to respond to calls-to-action — evidenced by rapid mobilizations for news or crisis events.

Why OilIsGood.com?

The site operates independently of Kansas Strong’s main web presence. It offers:

Optimistic, pro-energy messaging.

Multimedia content tailored for digital audiences.

Strategic targeting towards Middle America—a key demographic whom Martin and team believe are underrepresented in energy policymaking .

“We’re changing the conversation with Public Television, Dennis Quaid, and Glenn Beck”, Martin said. This is another example signifying a deliberate shift from elitist media toward platforms perceived as more mainstream and influential.

In addition to the traditional media, oilisgood.com us offering graphics, facts and social media ready content for others to share.

Strategic Goals & Broader Impact

Public Awareness – Reframe U.S. oil as essential for economic well-being and energy security. Grassroots Activation – Catalyze citizen engagement in local energy initiatives, particularly in rural and Midwestern communities. Policy Influence – Complement legislative lobbying with public sentiment that legitimizes pro-oil reforms. Targeted Messaging - Focuses on rural and conservative demographics—particularly in Kansas and broader Mid-America—to highlight economic and national-security benefits of domestic oil production.

By combining Warren Martin’s industry insight, Kansas Strong’s advocacy infrastructure, and Glenn Beck’s media amplification, OilIsGood.com emerges as a bold new front in America’s energy discourse.

Whether it reshapes public opinion or alters policy remains to be seen—but one thing is clear: this campaign marks a turning point in how oil is being packaged and promoted to the heartland. Expect ripples in media coverage, energy policy hearings, and perhaps even election campaigns.

This collaboration illustrates a savvy alignment of message, messenger, and medium—setting an aggressive tone for the future of domestic energy advocacy.

For more information, click here for Kansas Strong and here for Oil Is Good.

