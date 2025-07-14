Song Debut of "Living The Crude Life"

The Crude Life’s founder Jason Spiess spent the week energizing and educating singer-songwriters on the power of living The Crude Life. How the industry is lighting up concerts, fueling road trips and cranking up the volume.
As part of the consulting deal, Spiess included the singers belt out three songs for The Crude Life.
Here is “Living The Crude Life” (written & produced by Jason Spiess)
Yeahhh—
Out in the heat, with the drill runnin' deep...
Boots in the mud by the break of dawn
Another day in Texas, I keep pushin’ on
Sweat on my brow, sun cookin’ my skin
Roughneck soul, let the wild work begin
I’m livin’ the crude life, down in the dust
Black gold’s risin’, in oil we trust
Workin’ my hands till the knuckles bleed
Playin’ hard fast, yeah, I live what I need
Friday night hits, and the bar lights glow
Whiskey and friends, in a rowdy flow
Steel-toe stories and busted knuckles
Laughin’ loud through every struggle
Got a stash in the bank, yeah, I’m countin’ my wins
Stackin’ up dollars like barrels in bins
I’m livin’ the crude life, down in the flame
Diesel in my blood, I ain't playin’ no game
Sweatin’ for dreams, with a hard-earned pride
I take what I want, with my crew by my side
From Midland skies to Houston nights
Every rig lights up like city lights
No suit and tie, just grit and drive
We ain’t slowin’ down, just feelin’ alive
I’m livin’ the crude life, breakin’ the mold
Diggin’ down deep, where the stories unfold
Money and memories, loud and loud
I'm standin’ tall, roughneck and proud
Yeahhh—
I’m livin’ the crude life...
Out here where the black gold burns...
Ain’t nothin’ finer... than earnin’ it rough...
