Song Debut of "Living The Crude Life"

The Crude Life’s founder Jason Spiess spent the week energizing and educating singer-songwriters on the power of living The Crude Life. How the industry is lighting up concerts, fueling road trips and cranking up the volume.

As part of the consulting deal, Spiess included the singers belt out three songs for The Crude Life.

Here is “Living The Crude Life” (written & produced by Jason Spiess)

Yeahhh—

Out in the heat, with the drill runnin' deep...



Boots in the mud by the break of dawn

Another day in Texas, I keep pushin’ on

Sweat on my brow, sun cookin’ my skin

Roughneck soul, let the wild work begin



I’m livin’ the crude life, down in the dust

Black gold’s risin’, in oil we trust

Workin’ my hands till the knuckles bleed

Playin’ hard fast, yeah, I live what I need



Friday night hits, and the bar lights glow

Whiskey and friends, in a rowdy flow

Steel-toe stories and busted knuckles

Laughin’ loud through every struggle



Got a stash in the bank, yeah, I’m countin’ my wins

Stackin’ up dollars like barrels in bins



I’m livin’ the crude life, down in the flame

Diesel in my blood, I ain't playin’ no game

Sweatin’ for dreams, with a hard-earned pride

I take what I want, with my crew by my side



From Midland skies to Houston nights

Every rig lights up like city lights

No suit and tie, just grit and drive

We ain’t slowin’ down, just feelin’ alive



I’m livin’ the crude life, breakin’ the mold

Diggin’ down deep, where the stories unfold

Money and memories, loud and loud

I'm standin’ tall, roughneck and proud



Yeahhh—

I’m livin’ the crude life...

Out here where the black gold burns...

Ain’t nothin’ finer... than earnin’ it rough...

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about Dexter Resurrection? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK