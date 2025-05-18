5th Annual Bakken Human Trafficking Summit & the Survivors' Mental Health

Shelly Paul, 31:8 Project, joins Jason Spiess to discuss energy communities dealing with human trafficking, mental health issues and how to help and The 5th Annual Bakken Human Trafficking Summit happening May 20-21 in Bismarck, ND.

Survivors of human trafficking endure profound psychological trauma due to prolonged exposure to abuse, coercion, and exploitation. Research indicates that approximately 98% of trafficking survivors experience at least one diagnosable mental health condition, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, or substance use disorders .

These mental health challenges often persist long after the trafficking experience has ended, necessitating comprehensive and sustained support for recovery.

The psychological impact of trafficking is multifaceted. Survivors frequently report symptoms including nightmares, emotional numbness, guilt, self-harm behaviors, and difficulties in interpersonal relationships . Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable, with many exhibiting signs of complex trauma, dissociation, and developmental disruptions .

Effective recovery for survivors involves trauma-informed care that addresses both psychological and physical health needs. Therapeutic interventions such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, art and music therapy, and equine-assisted therapy have shown promise in facilitating healing . However, access to these services remains limited, and long-term support is often necessary to address the enduring effects of trauma .

5th Annual Bakken Human Trafficking Summit: May 20–21, 2025

The 5th Annual Bakken Human Trafficking Summit is scheduled for May 20–21, 2025, at St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck, North Dakota . Organized by the North Dakota-based nonprofit 31:8 Project, the summit aims to educate and engage the community on issues related to sex and labor trafficking, with a focus on the Bakken region.

The event will feature keynote presentations, breakout sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for professionals, survivors, and community members to collaborate on combating human trafficking. Continuing education credits will be available for attending professionals. Due to the sensitive nature of the topics discussed, discretion is advised for attendees .

For more information or to inquire about scholarship opportunities, interested individuals click here.

This summit represents a significant opportunity for stakeholders to deepen their understanding of human trafficking's impact on mental health and to develop strategies for effective intervention and support.

