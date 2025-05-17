Sinnott Coaches Executives During Layoffs, Professionals with Start Ups

Joe Sinnott, CEO, Witting Partners LLC and the host of The Energy Detox Podcast explains how to manage layoffs, new start ups and professional expectations during times of change.

When companies undergo layoffs, the process typically involves strategic workforce reductions aimed at cutting costs, restructuring, or adapting to market shifts. Internally, layoffs disrupt workflows, strain morale, and often lead to increased workloads for remaining employees. Key knowledge and talent may be lost, requiring internal teams to adjust responsibilities, realign goals, and rebuild trust in leadership. Communication and change management become critical during this period to maintain stability and productivity.

At the same time, layoffs can serve as a catalyst for innovation. Many former employees—facing uncertainty—leverage their skills, industry knowledge, and networks to launch their own businesses. These newly formed startups often emerge from gaps or inefficiencies identified during their previous roles, leading to fresh solutions, agile business models, and competitive market entries.

In this way, while layoffs can challenge established organizations, they also help fuel entrepreneurial ecosystems and the next wave of industry innovation.

Having an executive coach during a period of layoffs can be highly beneficial to an organization by helping its leadership navigate difficult decisions with clarity, empathy, and strategic focus. Executive coaches provide leaders with a confidential space to process emotions, maintain composure, and develop communication strategies that preserve trust and morale.

They help ensure messaging is transparent yet compassionate, which can mitigate reputational damage and prevent remaining employees from disengaging or losing confidence in leadership.

Coaching also aids in prioritizing long-term goals amid short-term disruptions, helping leaders remain aligned with company values while executing tough decisions. Additionally, it enhances decision-making skills under pressure and reinforces resilience in both individual leaders and organizational culture.

Ultimately, executive coaching during layoffs supports not only the emotional intelligence of leadership but also the operational stability and future success of the company.

The two also discuss having an executive coach during the launch of a new business can significantly increase the chances of success by providing founders with strategic guidance, personal accountability, and leadership development. Executive coaches help entrepreneurs clarify their vision, set realistic goals, and stay focused amid the uncertainty and rapid decision-making required in the early stages.

They act as trusted sounding boards for navigating complex challenges, building effective teams, and making critical financial and operational choices. Coaching also supports the development of key leadership skills such as time management, delegation, and communication—essential for scaling the business. By helping founders manage stress, avoid burnout, and maintain perspective, executive coaches enable more confident and effective leadership from the start, laying a stronger foundation for sustainable growth.

Sinnott also gives an update on the EQT Olympus Energy merger.

Natural gas producer EQT Corporation has agreed to buy upstream and midstream assets of Olympus Energy for $1.8 billion in a deal that would bolster EQT’s inventory in the Marcellus and Utica shale gas regions.

The total consideration of $1.8 billion is composed of approximately 26 million shares of EQT common stock, representing $1.3 billion based on the 20-day volume-weighted average price as of April 21, 2025, and $500 million in cash, as adjusted pursuant to customary closing purchase price adjustments, EQT said in a press release.

EQT expects to close the transaction early in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The bolt-on acquisition of the upstream and midstream assets of Olympus Energy allows EQT to again access to a vertically integrated asset base and an unlevered free cash flow breakeven price comparable to EQT’s peer leading position at the low end of the cost curve, EQT President and CEO Toby Z. Rice said.

To contact Sinnott, click here. To listen to The Energy Detox Podcast, click here

Witting Partners specializes in enhancing leadership effectiveness within the energy industry through tailored programs and insights. They focus on helping high-potential leaders manage the industry's demands while maintaining long-term sustainability. Their approach combines extensive oil & gas experience with innovative leadership strategies to foster peak performance.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK