Kansas Strong Powering Up for the Summer

Warren Martin, Kansas Strong, joins The Crude Life with an update on all the recent events and activities involving the Kansas energy industry as well as a discussion on how Martin is changing the conversation with PBS, Dennis Quaid and Glenn Beck.

Kansas Strong's innovative approach to energy education has garnered national attention, leading to a feature on the PBS show Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid. The segment, filmed recently, will highlight Kansas Strong's efforts to change the conversation around oil and natural gas by showcasing their educational and outreach programs.

The episode is set to air in June, bringing Kansas Strong's message to a broader audience.

“They came and flew into Kansas. They did a film here for two days and put together a show that is finished,” Martin said. “What we've been doing in our state for the eight and a half years that I've been here. PBS kind of picked up on that, or Dennis Quaid's team picked up on that.”

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an educational series that produces short-form documentaries on a variety of topics, aiming to inform and inspire viewers. The program has featured numerous organizations and initiatives, shedding light on stories that might otherwise go unnoticed. Kansas Strong's inclusion in this series underscores the organization's impact and the broader relevance of its mission.

“I saw the preview for it on Friday, and it's going to be released in June. It's going to go out to over 100 PBS stations around the country,” Martin said. “The main day that it'll air on PBS stations is going to be June 23rd.”

Stripper Wells, methane rules, activating the energy crowd, Glenn Beck and prairie chicken recipes are also discussed in detail.

Kansas Strong, officially known as the Kansas Oil & Gas Resources Fund (KOGRF), is a nonprofit organization funded by oil and natural gas producers in Kansas. Its mission is to educate and inform the public about the vital role the oil and gas industry plays in everyday life. Beyond energy advocacy, Kansas Strong is deeply committed to community outreach, particularly in education and public engagement.

