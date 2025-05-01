Mental Health Matters in the Oil and Gas Industry

Workers in the oil and gas industry often face significant mental health challenges due to the unique and demanding nature of their work environment. Long shift schedules, including 12-hour days and night rotations, disrupt natural sleep cycles and lead to chronic fatigue, which can severely impact mental well-being.

Many positions require extended time away from home—sometimes weeks offshore or at remote drilling sites—resulting in social isolation, strained family relationships, and a lack of emotional support systems.

The high-stress nature of the work, driven by safety risks, regulatory pressure, and performance demands, further contributes to anxiety, burnout, and even depression. Unpredictable economic cycles and job insecurity during industry downturns also add financial and emotional stress. Additionally, the industry's traditionally tough culture may discourage workers from seeking help or discussing mental health issues, leading to unaddressed psychological strain.

Combined, these factors create an environment where workers are vulnerable to mental health problems unless companies provide proactive support, such as access to counseling, improved shift planning, and a culture that encourages openness and well-being.

An independent oil and gas movie has been picked up by a major streaming network – Amazon Prime Video.

Pipe Nation, which began production in 2020, was originally meant to be a television series for Netflix, but was dropped at the midnight hour due to the controversy and political issues involving Climate Change and Oil and Gas Development.

The docu-drama depicts crude, raw and real life experiences in the oil and gas field with human interest storylines including family issues, drugs and mental health.

During the interview with Pipe Nation producer Raoul Bhatt and actor Mike Vickers, they explain how the film was repurposed to a short film for Amazon Prime Video after they expressed an interest in the film.

The film includes real-life stories of pipe liners and addresses issues such as mental health, drug use, and sex in the industry.

The importance of staying true to the industry’s reality and the need for mental health support for family-owned businesses in the supply chain was emphasized.

Additionally, a film project about a single mother working in the industry was discussed.

The negative perception of the industry and workers, and the future of the industry were also examined. Overall, the film was praised for humanizing the industry through storytelling.

The plot: As an oil pipeline nears completion, a group of roughnecks clash with a rural township, cutthroat ecowarriors, and a vicious motorcycle gang to get the job done.

Hardwell is a fictional town near the border of two provinces at odds with each other. Meanwhile, the camp Ashley and Ty work at is called Kilometer 72.

They have just crossed over into a province whose energy values don’t align with their own and run into protests and antipathy. A single, debt-ridden mother takes a job as a pipe labourer at a remote camp near the town of Hardwell.

As tensions grow between workers and neighboring communities, Ashley is challenged to protect the industry and her only source of income.

Forming an unlikely bond with a member of her crew, Ashley and Ty help one another navigate hostile working conditions and the complexities of an industry in transition. Pipe Nation is a fictional analysis of the historical, political and economic significance of pipelines.

It works to illuminate the unique relationships between individual citizens and the webs of steel which lie below.

Pipe Nation has won over 10 film festival awards.

Starring: Mike Vickers, Gin Ford, Nat Gambler, Geoff Shangh, Patrick Lundeen, Dallas Soonias, Nels Lennarson, Alexis Mckenna, Georgina Lightning, Griffin Cork, Anna Primiani, Nimet Kanji, Steve Dhillon, John Warkentin, Jennifer Boudreau, Krishna Tailor, Shane Conneryvolk, Danger Cats

Produced by: Raoul Bhatt, Dan Svedberg, Krishna Tailor, Dylan Schiewe, Christian Adam

Mental health is just as important as physical health—it affects how we think, feel, and interact with others. Good mental health helps us handle stress, work productively, and build meaningful relationships. When our mental well-being suffers, it can impact every part of our lives, from our job performance to our personal relationships and even our physical health.

If you are experiencing persistent sadness, anxiety, trouble sleeping, mood swings, or feelings of hopelessness, these may be signs of a mental health issue. It’s important to know that you are not alone, and help is available. Reaching out is a sign of strength, not weakness.

What You Can Do:

Talk to someone you trust. A friend, family member, or coworker can be a starting point.

Contact a mental health professional. Therapists, counselors, and doctors can provide guidance and treatment options.

Call a support line. Confidential helplines are available 24/7 for immediate support.

Take care of your body. Regular sleep, exercise, and a balanced diet can positively affect your mood and outlook.

Avoid isolation. Stay connected, even if just through a phone call or message.

Your mental health matters. Seeking help can lead to healing, resilience, and a better quality of life—for yourself and those around you.

Click here for the National Institute for Mental Health

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

