Changing the Energy Conversation, Marginal Wells & a KIOGA Recap

Warren Martin, Kansas Strong, joins The Crude Life to recap KIOGA, discuss changing the energy conversation and a couple upcoming projects with PBS, Dennis Quaid and Glenn Beck.

“The Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association represents predominantly the western side of Kansas where you have deeper wells,” Marin said. “You don't have as much water flood as you do on the eastern side of the state. But we had a really good conversations.”

Martin continued his update from KIOGA folding in a few issues facing the state’s producers.

“What we're talking about with the price of oil being as low as it is, with the impacts that are coming from the changing of our funding system under the Trump administration that's really impacting marginal wells,” Martin said. “And marginal wells are a significant part of the oil and gas industry. And we have a lot of marginal wells here in Kansas.”

"Marginal Wells” (Stripper Wells) were also discussed in detail.

“And so marginal wells account for 15% of overall oil production in the United States,” Martin said. “And if you take that 15% of oil production offline, we're no longer the leading producer of oil in the world.”

Martin presented an award from the Wichita Business Journal

With nearly 3,000 members, KIOGA is the lead state & national advocate for Kansas independent oil & natural gas producers. KIOGA is committed to ensuring that tomorrow’s energy policy will be one in which our members grow & prosper.

Their active presence before the Kansas Legislature, U.S. Congress, state & federal regulatory agencies, & other governmental decision-makers means the concerns of Kansas independent oil & natural gas producers are heard in Topeka & Washington.

An upcoming segment of the show 'Viewpoint' with actor Dennis Quaid will feature Warren Martin and Kansas Strong.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid airs on PBS is known for “ diving into destinations that offer a unique blend of livability, adventure and opportunity.” According to Martin, the series followed him into a school to record one of his presentation to the elementary students.

“They said that they wanted to talk to me about my innovation of changing the conversation about the oil and gas industry, they recognized our approach and reached out to us about that.” Martin said. “We are talking about the industry in a different way. We're communicating in a different way. We're educating in a different way, and our innovation is not having the same conversation everybody else in the world is having.”

Martin added this is a great opportunity for the industry, especially on a “network that is generally not very positive towards the oil and gas industry”.

“Maybe begin to open some eyes and some ears, that there is a different way to have a conversation about the industry, and so we're excited about that,” Martin said.

Dennis William Quaid is an American actor known for a wide variety of dramatic and comedic roles. First gaining widespread attention in the 1980s, some of his notable credits include Breaking Away (1979), The Right Stuff (1983), The Big Easy (1986), Innerspace (1987), Great Balls of Fire! (1989), Dragonheart (1996), The Parent Trap (1998), Frequency (2000), Traffic (2000), The Rookie (2002), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), Vantage Point (2008), Footloose (2011), Soul Surfer (2011), and The Intruder (2019).

For his role in Far from Heaven (2002), he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor among other accolades. The Guardian named him one of the best actors never to have received an Academy Award nomination.The goal of the Viewpoint Project is to enlighten the audience by delivering diverse informational and educational documentaries by covering a variety of issues and topics.

Viewpoint Project is on the cutting edge of the television documentary industry, producing top quality programming for Public Television.

The exact air date was not specified.

Martin next explained the strategy behind their latest marketing campaign with political pundit Glenn Beck.

“We chose him because he has a strong following in that following, he has the tendency to be able to activate that following,” Martin said. “It's not a general broadcast for us. It's really geared towards the more conservative audience in the State of Kansas, with the goal of activating them, getting them to go to our website.”

Glenn Beck is a leading American media personality, political commentator, author, and founder of TheBlaze. He hosted "The Glenn Beck Program," which aired on CNN Headline News and later on Fox News Channel, showcasing his insights on American culture and politics.

“I've watched and listened to him for years as I do all kinds of media all over the place, and one of the things I've noticed is that he has a very loyal, strong following, and he can activate his audience to respond,” Martin said. “His audience responded to what happened in Israel. His audience responded to what happened in North Carolina with the hurricane. His audience has responded to so many things in very amazing ways.”

The Blaze network continues to feature Beck's commentary through live radio broadcasts and podcasts, offering storytelling and perspectives on current events. Additionally, TheBlaze TV provides a platform for Beck's views and discussions, aiming to engage audiences with candid opinions and analysis.

For more information on Kansas Strong, click here

Warren Martin is a philosophy graduate of Texas Tech University. He is an author, teacher, minister, artist, quasi-philosopher and speaker known for his unique teaching style. His passion is to inspire & invest in the next generation of leaders.

Warren currently serves as Executive Director of Kansas Strong for the promotion of the quality of life created by the oil & natural gas industry. He previously served as Executive Director of the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum and was the primary presenter of all Inspired Leadership Experiences.

Warren has been leading leadership workshops, presenting keynote presentations and consulting with Fortune 500 corporations and non-profit organizations for 22 years.

He has been in ministry since 1994, when he served as a youth minister in Lubbock, TX. Since that time he has served in the mission field, and has worked with churches and ministries across America.

Most recently, Warren has been the subject of a feature article for the Wichita Business Journal, CPAFocus magazine, a leadership paper published in the Journal of Educational Leadership magazine, and was the recipient of the OKCTEEC Outstanding Community Partner Award and the OK Ethics Community Impact Award.

Warren has worked in 28 countries around the world (mostly in the Middle East and Latin America). The author of 5 books (books) and 3 articles published by AASLH (articles). He has also worked with teachers, organizations, and youth ministers to develop curriculum and need specific training. Warren has been listed among the top 400 speakers in America. His passion is to invest in the lives of others through servant leadership to assist them in reaching their full potential.

Warren and his wife of 26 years, Wendy, reside in El Dorado, KS. They are the proud parents of four daughters; Bailey and husband Art, Aisha, Chrysa and Kali. They spend most of their free time spoiling their granddaughters, Tessa and Marley.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK