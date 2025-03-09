Celebrating Women In Energy: Milycia Rodriguez, Souders Safety Services

Milycia Rodriguez, Souders Safety Services, LLC, about their company assists and serves the oil and gas industry at NAPE in Houston, TX.

Souders Safety Services is a minority woman owned business established in 2005 and is a full-service safety company that provides Large Construction and Oil & Gas projects with the Safety Specialist they need.

Milycia works as the Director of Marketing and Recruitment with Souders Safety Services, LLC. Souders Safety Services is a minority woman owned business established in 2005. Souders is a full-service safety company. Their Safety Consultants are a staff of highly trained, and seasoned Certified Safety Professionals with proven experience in developing safety programs for all types of industries nationwide.

Milycia has been working in the Safety industry around ten to twelve months on the construction side (large Data Centers on the East Coast) and is now tackling the oil and gas industry.

In the short time she has worked in the construction industry she has marketed Souders Safety full throttle. She has successfully obtained Preferred Vendor status with multiple well known General Contractors.

Milycia’s experience has been in corporate America, but she has embraced the blessing she has been given to work in these new industries and is ready to share all of skills and knowledge.

Her background consists of over 20 years of Marketing Communications, Specialist, and Consulting. Her second duty she excelled at while in Corp America is Event planning and executing. She is a people person and never meets a stranger. These attributes alone make her an asset to any organization.

Milycia is from and still lives in Fort Worth, TX. Cannot imagine being anywhere else.

She has two daughters who mean the world to her. They are both out on their own and doing wonderful. They make her enormously proud! Milycia’s next step will be to take on the position of GiGi in December 2021 as her youngest will be blessing the family with the first grandchild.

Minority-owned businesses have historically been underrepresented in the oil and gas industry, but recent efforts in supplier diversity, investment in Black-owned enterprises, and the success of several key entrepreneurs are reshaping the landscape. Despite challenges, minority business owners are making significant strides in exploration, refining, and distribution.

Notable Minority-Owned Oil and Gas Companies

Several Black entrepreneurs have made remarkable progress in the oil and gas industry:

Kase Lawal (CAMAC International) – A Nigerian-born entrepreneur who built CAMAC into a multinational oil and gas exploration company. CAMAC became the first Black-owned energy company to reach a major corporate status in the industry, trading approximately 120,000 barrels per day.

Stephen Hightower (Hightowers Petroleum) – Founded in 1982, Hightowers Petroleum specializes in fuel procurement and distribution. The company serves major clients such as General Motors, Duke Energy, and Kroger, with revenues surpassing $499 million in 2019.

Wale Tinubu (Oando PLC) – While based in Nigeria, Oando PLC has expanded its reach to the U.S. and acquired significant oil assets. The company has exported over 57 million barrels of oil and continues to grow its influence.

Major oil corporations are increasingly investing in supplier diversity programs to support minority businesses. For instance, Shell promotes opportunities for minority- and women-owned suppliers, aiming to enhance inclusivity and economic empowerment.

While minority-owned businesses have seen growth, obstacles remain:

Access to Capital – Securing funding remains a challenge, as many financial institutions have historically overlooked minority entrepreneurs.

Market Penetration – Competing with established industry giants requires significant resources and long-term investment.

Policy and Regulation – Government and corporate initiatives supporting minority-owned businesses could improve access to contracts and resources.

Although the oil and gas industry has traditionally lacked diversity, minority-owned businesses are gaining traction through innovation, strategic acquisitions, and supplier diversity initiatives. The continued success of leaders like Kase Lawal, Stephen Hightower, and Wale Tinubu proves that with the right support and investment, minority entrepreneurs can thrive in this highly competitive sector.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes women are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, women are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well. Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

