Celebrating Women In Energy: Heidi LaBree, American Cancer Society

Heidi LaBree, American Cancer Society, talks about MBI’s leadership on the Relay for Life project. She comments about how they were able to bring other companies together for the BBQ and pull off a top notch event. She also shared her observations of giving in the Bakken.

LaBree believes there is a community within the Bakken and her observations have been that the giving has far exceeded her expectations.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to cancer research, advocacy, and patient support. Established in 1913, ACS has played a pivotal role in advancing cancer treatments, prevention strategies, and public health initiatives. Among its most well-known fundraising events is Relay For Life, a global initiative aimed at raising money and awareness to combat cancer.

Relay For Life began in 1985 when Dr. Gordon Klatt, a colorectal surgeon in Tacoma, Washington, walked for 24 hours straight to raise funds for ACS. Inspired by his efforts, the event grew into a community-driven movement where teams take turns walking around a track or path to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer [2].

Relay For Life is more than just a walk; it’s a community event with several key components:

Survivor’s Lap : Cancer survivors take an honorary first lap, celebrating their victory over the disease.

Caregiver Recognition : Caregivers are honored for their support and dedication to loved ones battling cancer.

Luminaria Ceremony : Candles are lit in remembrance of those lost to cancer and in support of those currently fighting.

Team Participation: Teams of participants take turns walking or running for hours, fundraising through pledges, donations, and sponsorships.

Relay For Life has grown into the world’s largest community-based fundraising event for cancer. Held in over 30 countries, it has raised billions of dollars for cancer research, patient programs, and support services.

The funds contribute to:

Cutting-edge cancer research

Patient lodging and transportation

Cancer prevention programs

Legislative advocacy for healthcare improvements

People can participate in Relay For Life by forming a team, donating, or volunteering at local events. Businesses, schools, and organizations often join in sponsorship efforts to help fund cancer research and support services.

Relay For Life is a testament to the power of community in the fight against cancer. With each step taken and dollar raised, ACS continues its mission to eradicate cancer and support those affected by it. Whether as a survivor, supporter, or volunteer, anyone can play a role in this life-changing event.

