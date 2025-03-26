Celebrating Women In Energy: Dr. Nancy Hodur Studies Bakken Oil Boom

Dr. Nancy Hodur is an assistant research professor at North Dakota State University (NDSU) with expertise in economic research and regional planning. She has conducted extensive studies on the economic and social impacts of the Bakken Oil Field boom, particularly in relation to employment, housing, and long-term development projections.

Her research, conducted in collaboration with Dean Bangsund, focuses on modeling the potential growth of the petroleum sector in North Dakota, specifically in regions like Dickinson. Their studies indicate that while short-term employment in the Bakken region is primarily driven by drilling, fracking, and construction, long-term job sustainability will rely on maintenance and oil field services.

The research also highlights how housing demands fluctuate based on workforce mobility, with a critical need for planning to balance temporary and permanent housing solutions.

Hodur’s economic models have been instrumental in helping city leaders and planners understand how oil booms impact infrastructure and local economies. Her projections suggest that petroleum-driven growth is likely to continue for another 10–25 years, depending on oil field developments and economic conditions.

However, she also warns against overbuilding permanent housing for a workforce that is largely transient, emphasizing the importance of flexible urban planning.

Her findings have been used by policymakers and engineering firms to guide regional economic strategies, ensuring that the Bakken boom’s benefits can be sustained while mitigating potential risks such as housing shortages or economic downturns once oil production slows.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

(Interview conducted in 2014 by Jason Spiess)

