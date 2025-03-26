Celebrating Women In Energy: Discovering the Past to Power the Future

Amanda Cordes Person, M.S., Beaver Creek Archaeology, where she works closely with oil companies, Native American Tribes, and public land organizations to ensure responsible resource extraction.

In an interview with The Crude Life, she detailed how North Dakota’s prehistoric past influences modern fossil discoveries. The Bakken, once covered by an inland sea, holds fossils of marine reptiles like Mosasaurs, along with sharks, invertebrates, and dinosaur remains.

Beaver Creek Archaeology specializes in cultural resource management, ensuring compliance with historic preservation laws. The company aids the petroleum industry by conducting archaeological and paleontological surveys before drilling. Their work helps mitigate damage to significant fossil and historical sites while allowing energy development.

A feature in the Bismarck Tribune explored North Dakota’s prehistoric marine life, reinforcing Person’s findings. The state's fossil-rich past continues to shape both paleontological research and energy development, highlighting the delicate balance between industrial progress and historical preservation.

Archaeologists working alongside oil and gas companies have a wide range of responsibilities, primarily focused on cultural resource management (CRM), compliance with preservation laws, and risk mitigation. Their primary duties include:

1. Conducting Environmental and Cultural Impact Assessments

Before drilling or construction begins, archaeologists conduct Phase I cultural resource surveys to identify any historical or prehistorical sites within the proposed project area. These assessments help oil and gas companies determine the feasibility of their projects while maintaining compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and other regulatory frameworks.

2. Identifying and Documenting Archaeological Sites

When cultural artifacts or historical structures are discovered, archaeologists meticulously document their findings, creating detailed reports and maps that record the significance of each site. This documentation ensures that oil and gas companies make informed decisions regarding site preservation, relocation, or mitigation strategies.

3. Compliance with Federal and State Regulations

Archaeologists ensure that oil and gas companies adhere to laws such as:

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)

The Archaeological Resources Protection Act (ARPA)

Section 106 of the NHPA

Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA)

Failing to comply with these regulations can result in legal penalties, project delays, and reputational damage for energy companies.

4. Working with Tribal Nations and Indigenous Groups

Many archaeological sites hold profound cultural significance to Indigenous tribes and First Nations. Archaeologists facilitate communication between oil and gas companies and tribal representatives to ensure that traditional lands and sacred sites are respected. This includes conducting ethnographic studies, tribal consultations, and coordinating excavation efforts in a manner that aligns with cultural protocols.

5. Excavation and Preservation Efforts

If significant artifacts or sites are discovered, archaeologists lead excavation efforts to carefully recover, preserve, and analyze materials before oil and gas projects proceed. In some cases, site mitigation measures, such as relocation of artifacts or rerouting pipelines, are implemented to preserve historically valuable locations.

6. Geospatial Analysis and Remote Sensing

Archaeologists utilize advanced technologies such as LiDAR scanning, aerial surveys, and GIS mapping to identify potential historical sites before any ground disturbance occurs. These technologies enhance efficiency in site detection and minimize the risk of unexpected discoveries that could disrupt oil and gas operations.

7. Monitoring Construction and Drilling Activities

During active construction, archaeologists conduct on-site monitoring to ensure that no undiscovered historical sites are inadvertently damaged. If artifacts or human remains are uncovered, work must be halted immediately, and archaeologists take necessary measures to assess and protect the findings.

8. Providing Training for Oil and Gas Personnel

To prevent accidental damage to archaeological sites, archaeologists often provide training programs for oilfield workers, engineers, and project managers, educating them on how to recognize cultural resources and follow proper reporting procedures when they encounter potential historical artifacts.

Why Oil and Gas Companies Rely on Archaeologists

The relationship between archaeologists and oil and gas companies is mutually beneficial. Compliance with cultural preservation laws helps companies avoid costly legal disputes, maintain public trust, and foster positive relationships with Indigenous and local communities. Additionally, proactive collaboration minimizes project delays and enhances sustainability efforts within the industry.

Oil and gas companies must navigate complex legal landscapes to ensure that their operations do not infringe upon historical sites. By employing archaeologists, they reduce risks associated with violating preservation laws, which can lead to fines, permit revocations, and project shutdowns.

Modern energy companies strive to demonstrate commitment to sustainability and ethical development. Integrating archaeology into project planning highlights a dedication to preserving cultural heritage while advancing industrial progress.

Building strong relationships with government agencies, tribal nations, and environmental organizations is crucial for successful project execution. Archaeologists act as mediators between energy corporations and these groups, ensuring that all voices are heard in the decision-making process.

Interesting Tidbits About Archaeology in the Oil and Gas Industry

Fossil Discoveries: While searching for cultural artifacts, archaeologists occasionally uncover fossilized remains of ancient life forms, adding to scientific knowledge about prehistoric environments.

Unexpected Finds: Oil and gas projects have led to the discovery of buried ancient civilizations, lost settlements, and prehistoric artifacts that had been undisturbed for thousands of years.

Technology Integration: The use of drones, ground-penetrating radar (GPR), and 3D scanning has significantly improved the efficiency of archaeological surveys in the oil and gas sector.

Historical Context: Many drilling regions overlap with areas of early human migration, trade routes, and ancient settlements, making archaeological work in the energy industry particularly significant for understanding historical land use.

As the oil and gas industry continues to expand into new territories, the role of archaeologists remains crucial in balancing economic growth with cultural and historical preservation. Through ongoing collaboration, energy companies, archaeologists, and regulatory agencies can ensure that infrastructure development proceeds responsibly, respecting the past while fueling the future.

(Article and interview from 2014)

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women's History Month.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

