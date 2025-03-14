Celebrating Women In Energy: Alma Cook, Cook Compliance Solutions

Here is a fantastic interview with Alma Cook, Cook Compliance Solutions

In the interview, she dives into the interview right away about how the industry still has silos and what they look like from an outside perspective.

The Play Hard Work Hard Morning Show also talks about how Alma, a female environmentally minded professional gravitated to industry. She explains how her brother in Thailand was the catalyst for her journey in oil and gas.

Alma Cook is an entrepreneur, singer-songwriter and compliance officer in the oil and gas industry.

Alma also opines about how the industry needs to do more than sponsor events. They need to engage with people outside the industry.

Climate Tax, oil’s image, ESG, safety and compliance are also topics discussed in the interview.

Alma Lynn Cook is an American singer-songwriter and spoken word artist professionally known as Alma Cook. Her debut album Pass It On was released in 2012, and her single “For a Poet” and full-length project Tactics followed in 2014.

Cook grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, and attended Columbia College in Chicago. After college, she began playing at various clubs and festivals across the United States, opening for acts including contemporary gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds and Christian rapper George Moss.

Cook released an EP titled Pass It On in September 2012, followed by the single “For a Poet,” which charted at No. 2 on Rádio Nova Portugal in December 2014. She later released the full-length album Tactics, produced by bassist Chris Thigpen, whose father Cornell Thigpen (Mary J. Blige, Chaka Kahn, Stevie Nicks, and Patti LaBelle) played organ on the song “Hotshot.”

An album review by The Phantom Tollbooth magazine said of Cook’s performance on Tactics, “Alma has the vocal innocence of Amber Rubarth combined with vocal qualities rivaling Denise Donatelli.”

As of 2021, Cook was a podcast host and co-director of cultural engagement for Braver Angels, an American nonprofit focused on political depolarization. She was noted by Forbes as a conservative.

In addition to her work as a musician, Cook owns an oil and gas compliance company, Cook Compliance Solutions, based in Williston, North Dakota with a satellite office in Houston, TX.

The business works with oilfield service providers looking to obtain the right safety certifications, insurance and other measures needed to contract under larger oil companies.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

