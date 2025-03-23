Subscribe
Celebrating Women In Energy: Anne Hyre, Bettering Human Lives
The launch of the Bettering Human Lives Foundation (BHL Foundation) complements Liberty Energy’s initiatives focused on alleviating poverty.
3 hrs ago
20:09
Op/Ed: Ohio Must Support Oil and Gas Industry to Fuel Growth
Ohio produced 13 times more natural gas in 2023 than it did in 2013, reaching an astounding 19.2 trillion cubic feet.
12 hrs ago
6
The Crude Life
1
Greenpeace Must Pay $660m to Oil Company over Pipeline Protests, Jury Says
The environmental group was found to have defamed Energy Transfer through protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock.
12 hrs ago
1
The Crude Life
Oil Sands Show Signs of Giving Up on Carbon Capture
Mainly, because government funding seems to be the only way to make most investments in carbon capture economically viable.
12 hrs ago
The Crude Life
The Crude Life's Guide to March Madness 2025
Using energy security and financial freedoms as the guide, The Crude Life makes our annual picks based on which teams are powering the world.
Mar 20
1
The Crude Life
NM Oil and Gas Royalty Rate Heads to House Floor
If it passes the House before the Legislature adjourns on Saturday, S.B. 23 will go to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), who can either sign or veto…
Mar 19
1
The Crude Life
This Week In Energy Week of March 15: Tariffs, Trump's Cabinet Members and Jack Daniels
On January 1, 2026, the European Union will launch its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—the world’s first carbon tariff on imported goods.
Mar 17
44:02
The History of World Shale Energy Day – March 17
On March 17, 1949, Halliburton performed the first two commercial hydraulic fracturing (fracking) operations in Texas and Oklahoma.
Mar 16
The Crude Life
Celebrating Women In Energy: Alma Cook, Cook Compliance Solutions
In the interview, she dives into the interview right away about how the industry still has silos and what they look like from an outside perspective.
Mar 14
IEA Director Says Oil and Gas Investment Key for global Energy Security
The director of Paris-based energy watchdog International Energy Agency has said investment in oil and gas in vital for global energy security.
Mar 14
The Crude Life
Several Hundred Bills Filed Impacting the Texas Oil and Gas Industry
“ESG has cut off funds for developing natural gas power plants,” Hughes said. “So, Texas is pushing back on that."
Mar 13
The Crude Life
Indonesia Plans to Build Oil Refineries with a Total Capacity of 1MB/D
The country has not built a new refinery since 1994, leaving it reliant on imports to meet its demand for oil products.
Mar 13
1
The Crude Life
