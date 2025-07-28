Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites and the world’s leading provider of natural gas (CNG/RNG) fuel systems, has received an order for fuel systems from a leading American consumer goods manufacturer for 60 trucks powered by Cummins’ new X15N engine. The order follows the successful piloting of X15N natural gas trucks over the last six months.

This new fleet of natural gas day cab and sleeper trucks is expected to travel more than 8 million miles each year. By transitioning the heavy-duty trucks within their fleet to renewable natural gas, the company will benefit from fuel savings of up to USD 1.50 per diesel gallon equivalent and reduce their emissions by more than 90% compared to conventional diesel – the equivalent of planting more than 13,000 acres of forest each year.

“Following a successful pilot stage, we are thrilled to support this leading manufacturer in scaling their deployment of X15N natural gas-powered trucks,” said Ian MacDonald, Head of Fuel Systems for Hexagon Agility. “The proven performance, reliability, and cost benefits of natural gas trucks make them an ideal solution for distribution fleets, and we’re excited to see those benefits now being realized in the long-haul, heavy-duty segment.”

About the North American truck market

Approximately 300,000 heavy-duty trucks are sold annually in the North American market. Previously, 100,000 of these trucks made up the addressable market for natural gas solutions. Now with the Cummins X15N natural gas engine, natural gas is well-suited for every operation, haul and load requirement fleets demand, adding 200,000 heavy-duty trucks to the addressable market for CNG/RNG annually.

With power ratings up to 500 hp (~370 kW) and torque up to 1850 lb.-ft (~2500 Nm), the X15N engine meets the demands of long-haul heavy-duty fleet operators, delivering performance that matches diesel. Coupled with Hexagon Agility’s fuel systems, trucks can now achieve a driving range of more than 1,100 miles (1,800 km), meeting fleet range requirements that were previously only provided by diesel-powered vehicles.

Natural gas trucking is supported by a growing network of over 1,600 public and private CNG/RNG fueling stations along key transportation corridors throughout North America.

Deliveries of the natural gas fuel systems are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2025.

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

