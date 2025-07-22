The Crude Life

The Crude Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Stilson's avatar
Robert Stilson
1h

In the late 70s DuPont built a plant in LaPorte to create syngas from residium, convert the syngas to methanol and acetic acid. Historically DuPont made methanol from natural gas. The second oil price shock hit at the same time and the plant was DOA, losing millions from the get go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Crude Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture