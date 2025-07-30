A shot from the July 23 Employee Appreciation Event hosted by Kansas Strong.

On August 7, 2025, Wichita, Kansas, will buzz with gratitude, laughter, and community as Kansas Strong rolls out the red carpet for one of the most vital—yet often overlooked—groups in the oil and gas industry: the office workforce. From engineers to dispatchers, HR managers to accountants, this event is a rally cry of appreciation for the hands and minds that keep the Kansas oilfield humming day after day.

Kansas Strong invites ALL oilfield workers—field and office alike—to an evening of celebration, connection, and good old-fashioned Kansas hospitality. This isn’t a seminar. It’s not a networking event or a training. It’s a celebration—a real thank-you to those who keep America’s energy lifeblood flowing behind the scenes.

“We want to remind every person who plays a role in this industry just how vital they are—not only to Kansas, but to the nation,” said a Kansas Strong executive director Warren Martin. “This event is for YOU.”

Warren Martin thanks the industry workers for attending and their day-to-day sacrifice and hard work.

Event Details:

🗓 Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

🕓 Time: 4:00–7:00 PM

📍 Location: The Commerce Club @ The National

150 N. Main Street, Wichita, KS 67202

🎉 Free entry for all oilfield workers (field and office) plus a guest

🍢 Light appetizers

🍹 Free drinks

🎟 Raffle prizes galore

🎈 And most importantly, a true celebration of YOU and the work you do

Why This Event Matters

Too often, celebrations of the oil and gas industry focus solely on field workers and roughnecks—and they absolutely deserve it. But the behind-the-scenes professionals in payroll, planning, compliance, mapping, safety, logistics, and IT are just as essential to energy independence and daily operations.

From checking leases to closing ledgers, filing permits to scheduling maintenance crews, oilfield office workers often go unnoticed. Kansas Strong wants to change that narrative—and based on their recent success in Garden City, they're succeeding.

A Garden City Recap: Setting the Bar High

In Garden City, Kansas Strong hosted an earlier version of this celebration. It drew close to 200 attendees, handed out over 400 t-shirts, and gave away more than $4,000 in raffle prizes.

But the biggest surprise? Nearly two-thirds of attendees had never heard of Kansas Strong before the event. That changed instantly.

"That Garden City event was a game-changer," said Martin said. “Not only did it boost awareness, but it also opened doors to future partnerships with schools and local communities who want to learn more about the energy sector.”

Kansas Strong's efforts are creating ripples across the state, showing both industry workers and the public what it really means to power America from the heartland.

It’s More Than a Party—It’s a Movement

By celebrating oilfield office workers, Kansas Strong is making a broader statement: every person matters. Every spreadsheet, phone call, and safety report contributes to the larger mission of keeping America moving—literally.

In an industry often siloed between field and corporate, this event bridges the gap and builds community.

So whether you’re a field supervisor, a receptionist, or a regulatory analyst, come raise a glass in Wichita. Shake a few hands. Win a raffle prize. Enjoy the view from the Commerce Club rooftop.

But most of all—let yourself be celebrated.

RSVP Today

Attendance is free, but RSVP is required.

Spots are limited, and if Garden City is any indication, this event will fill up fast.

Share the invitation with your team, your office, and your network—because recognition feels even better when it’s shared.

For more details and to RSVP, visit: www.kansasstrong.com





Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about Dexter Resurrection? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK