Today’s song comes from Rusk County, Texas—a little patch of land with a big story to tell. They call it The Richest Acre in Texas.

Now most acres grow corn, or cotton, or maybe raise a few longhorns. But this acre? It struck black gold in the 1930s and never looked back. Joiner No. 3, the well that started it all, blew in like thunder through the East Texas pines.

And before long, this one little acre was churning out more money than some small nations.

Over $5 million in oil checks—back when that kind of money could build cities.

And it did. It helped boom towns like Kilgore into oilfield meccas almost overnight.

But it wasn’t just oil. It was hope, hustle, and a whole lotta grit.

That acre reminds us… Sometimes the smallest places hold the biggest stories.

This is a song written by The Crude Life’s founder Jason Spiess about the Richest Acre In Texas, tipping a Stetson to the wildcatters—and reminding you: Never underestimate an acre. Especially in Texas.

Share

The Richest Acre in Texas

Down in Brewster County, under that big ol’ Texas sky

Lies a patch of land so humble, most folks might pass it by

But in nineteen-twenty-three, with a twist of fate so grand

They found black gold beneath that dry and dusty land



That’s the richest acre in Texas, where the oil wells sing

A million dreams came gushing with every drop they’d bring

From tumbleweed to tycoon, in the blink of an eye

That acre made legends, and they didn't even try



Old J.S. Cosden bought it, thought it might just do

Didn’t know he struck a fortune when his drill came punchin' through

Barrels rolled like thunder, money rose like steam

That little stretch of soil birthed the American Dream



Yeah, the richest acre in Texas, ain’t no mansion view

Just pumpjacks doin’ ballet ‘neath skies so wide and blue

No gold bars in the soil, no diamonds in the clay

But that crude-black honey made 'em rich anyway



It ain’t about the fences, or how the cattle graze

It’s about the roar beneath your boots in that dusty haze

Legends ain’t always born from silver spurs or fame

Sometimes it’s oil in the ground that carves a family name



On the richest acre in Texas, where the fortune blew

With every drop of diesel came a story that grew

They say God blessed Texas, well I reckon it’s true

‘Cause He put a golden river down on acre thirty-two



So if you're wanderin’ westward, and the desert makes you slow

Tip your hat to the acre that made the money flow

One square of dirt, with a heart made of flame

The richest in the world, with a mighty little name

written and produced by Jason Spiess

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about Dexter Resurrection? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK



