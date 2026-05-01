The Crude Life Vault: The Straight Dope on Drug Testing in Industry

Vickie Schmidt, Schmidt & Associates discusses a variety of drug testing methods in the Bakken oil fields and industrial workplace.

Drug testing has significantly advanced in the past 15 years, reflecting technological innovations, changing societal norms, and the emergence of new substances. Schmidt gives an overview of how the landscape of drug testing has evolved, touching on testing panels, drug types, synthetic testing, and attempts to circumvent the system.

Fifteen years ago, standard drug tests often targeted a narrow range of substances, typically focusing on five or ten-panel tests for common drugs like marijuana, cocaine, and opiates. Today, advanced panels detect a broader spectrum of substances, including synthetic opioids like fentanyl and designer drugs such as synthetic cannabinoids and cathinones (e.g., “bath salts” and “spice”).

Employers and laboratories have adapted to address the opioid epidemic and the proliferation of new psychoactive substances.

The rise of synthetic drugs has posed challenges for traditional drug testing. Substances like fentanyl and synthetic cannabinoids often require specialized methods for detection. Laboratories now use advanced analytical techniques, such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), to identify these substances accurately.

Modern drug testing employs more sophisticated methods, such as hair follicle analysis and oral fluid testing, in addition to traditional urine and blood tests. These newer methods offer longer detection windows and are less invasive. Digital advancements allow for faster turnaround times and higher sensitivity in detecting low concentrations of drugs.

The evolution of drug testing has been matched by increasingly creative efforts to cheat the system. Common methods include synthetic urine, urine substitution, and adulterants designed to mask drug metabolites. Some individuals attempt to dilute samples or time their usage to avoid detection.

However, labs have become more adept at identifying these tactics, incorporating temperature checks, adulterant testing, and direct observation during sample collection to maintain test integrity.

The legalization of cannabis in many regions has led to debates about its inclusion in routine testing. Some employers have chosen to exclude cannabis from their panels unless safety-sensitive roles are involved. The shifting perception of drug use, coupled with the rise of remote work, has also influenced how and when testing is conducted.

Looking ahead, wearable technology and continuous drug monitoring systems could revolutionize testing, providing real-time insights into substance use. These advancements promise even greater precision and adaptability in addressing emerging drug trends.

The past 15 years have brought remarkable progress in drug testing, balancing technological capabilities with evolving drug use patterns and societal norms. As new challenges arise, the industry continues to innovate to ensure effective and fair testing.

Interview and feature from June 2016.

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