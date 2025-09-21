Song: Three Sands

Three Sands is a ghost-town elegy for one of Oklahoma’s most fleeting oil boomtowns. Born on the border of Kay and Noble counties, Three Sands exploded into life when oil was king — then vanished just as fast when the wells ran dry and the schoolhouse closed in 1946.

This song captures that rise and fall with dusty vocals and steel guitar echo, telling the story of fortunes struck, dreams abandoned, and the silence that followed.

Three Sands isn’t just about oil — it’s about how fast a town can appear, and how long its memory lingers in the wind.

THREE SANDS

Built on oil, born in flame

Three Sands rose without a name

Derricks danced where the prairie lay

And folks poured in for one good payday



Boardwalks buzzed, saloons stayed loud

Children played beneath a sky of clouds

Kay met Noble where the pumps struck deep

But boomtown dreams don’t ever sleep



Three Sands, where the oil once sang

Where hope lit fires and money rang

Now tumbleweeds walk empty land

And echoes sleep in Three Sands



School bell rang its final time

In '46, the end drew its line

No chalk on boards, no boots on floors

Just dust collecting at the door



It was bright, and then it burned

Some towns grow, and some get turned

To ghosts in maps, or lines in songs

But they were real — and they belonged



Three Sands, where the wells ran dry

Where the sky remembers and the past won't lie

No one calls, but the silence stands

Still whispering through Three Sands



So if you walk that borderland

You'll find a town beneath the sand

No sign remains, no welcome hand

But you’ll feel the soul of Three Sands

written & produced by Jason Spiess