Landman Season 2 Ep 1 Review: Character Resets, Women in Power & Intellectual Nonsense

Landman Season 2 arrives with the feel of a fresh drilling program rather than a straightforward continuation. Paramount+ uses the premiere to re-survey its characters, restake their emotional acreage, and lay out the pressures each one is about to face.

For returning fans, it was familiar enough to keep the engine warm. For new viewers, it laid out the cast, the motives, and the fractures like freshly surveyed lease lines.

That was the theme of our breakdown when Kansas Strong’s Warren Martin joined Jason Spiess for a special The Crude Life Landman Reaction Show:

Season 2 doesn’t push the story forward as much as it rebuilds the characters’ present — while quietly mapping out the futures they’re barreling toward.

S2 E1: Death and a Sunset - Season premiere.

The $3 Billion Recap: Stakes Are High, Rights Are Higher

The episode opens with a boom:

“$3 billion per day… but you gotta secure the rights and lock up the prices (supply chain).”

To anyone outside the industry, that sounds like Hollywood inflation.

Inside the industry, it’s Tuesday.

Warren immediately pointed out the significance: the recap reframed the show around the triangle that truly drives oil & gas:

Producers

Landowners & royalty partners

The supply chain

A reminder that energy isn’t magic — it’s relationships, contracts, pressure fronts, and hard-won trust.

But then Season 2 takes an immediate left turn.

Instead of cartel shootouts or wildcat chases, the premiere slows down and becomes intensely human. The explosions aren’t coming from rig sites — they’re happening in kitchens, boardrooms, bathrooms, and family dynamics.

A Softer Episode… Except It Really Isn’t

Jason’s first observation:

“Where’d the cartel go?”

Season 1 ended with cartel entanglements brewing. Season 2’s premiere?

Not so much as a whisper.

Andy Garcia’s character appears only in flashback.

Instead, the episode becomes a character study, and that shift sets the tone for the entire season.

The two highlighted the most noticeable tonal shift:

The show went from ‘educational industry drama’ to ‘Dallas 2.0: Permian Patch Edition.’

Soap opera pacing.

Long character beats.

A new JR Ewing-type power figure.

Enter Demi Moore.

Demi Moore Becomes the New JR — and Might Steal the Entire Season

Cami Miller (Moore) goes from a background presence in Season 1 to full-blown power player. As a newly widowed majority owner of M-Tex, she walks into a room full of bankers, lawyers, and billion-dollar egos… and absolutely owns it.

Warren called it the most realistic scene of the entire episode — and he’s right.

Because anyone in the industry knows:

Rumors spread before official announcements.

Investors get squirrelly fast.

Consolidations and exits never happen quietly.

The “art of the deal” isn’t fiction — it’s a survival skill.

Moore’s speech felt ripped straight out of a real-world oil conference ballroom.

But even more notable?

Her character is believable.

Not overacted, not caricatured — powerful in a way that reflects real women leading independent oil companies across Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and the Midwest.

Jason drew parallels to Ozark and other modern dramas that elevate women into unapologetically powerful roles. In this episode of Landman, Demi Moore’s character is the only one truly introducing a new strategy and mindset. Historically, women weren’t framed as the oilfield strategists — and that quiet shift on screen didn’t slip past either of the two.

The Episode’s Best Writing: The TCU Admissions Disaster

Jason called it early:

These writers deserve an Emmy.

Not for the monologues.

Not for the corporate machinations.

But for the women’s scenes — especially the TCU entrance interview.

Jason said:

You have to be extremely intelligent to write dialog that stupid. That was impressive.

Angela (Ali Larter) and Ainsley’s (Michelle Randolph) mother-daughter back-and-forth at TCU was the highlight of the episode:

Horned frog vs horny toad

Total misunderstanding of basic vocabulary

Entitlement turned up to 11

A perfectly delivered admissions-counselor meltdown

Warren said:

“I don’t know how you write that dumb. But they did it — and it was brilliant.”

The two also noted how intentional the shift felt. Last season leaned heavily on over-sexualized storylines and innuendo; this season opened with a “horny” setup and then delivered zero sexual references despite the low-hanging fruit.

It was a reset — a signal that Season 2 will be different in tone, yet still unmistakably Landman, especially when it comes to our mother-daughter duo.

And Jason noted something deeper:

The scene wasn’t just comedy —

it was accurate commentary on the way college admissions works today:

You may be offended by a student…

but if they check every box,

they’re still getting in.

That little burst of academia realism hit harder than any rig explosion.

The Dinner Scene: Angela’s Warpath Continues

Landman loves its dinner scenes — and Season 2 opens with another disaster.

Angela strikes again:

plates flying, emotions high, Tommy attempting diplomacy with a wife spinning out.

Jason’s read:

“This is going to be Angela’s storyline all season:

Can she get through one dinner without throwing plates?”

Warren added a fascinating point:

The episode contrasts two women:

Cami, commanding boardrooms Angela, commanding chaos

Both powerful.

Both flawed.

Both redefining what “oilfield woman” looks like on TV — not caricatures but reflections of real personalities across the industry.

Cooper the Overnight Millionaire: A Confusing Arc, and Maybe Intentionally So

One of the biggest head-scratchers for both Warren and Jason: Cooper’s storyline jumps ahead like three seasons overnight.

End of Season 1:

He’s negotiating with farmers, trying to piece together leases.

Beginning of Season 2:

He’s magically drilling a well, hitting a monster strike, and telling his girlfriend they’re millionaires.

No explanation.

No process.

No rig financing, no mineral aggregation, no completions work, no investors.

Warren — who actually works with producers and independents — was blunt:

“They skipped literally everything a landman does.

Raising capital, assembling contiguous acreage, negotiating royalties — ALL of it.”

Jason compared it to Seinfeld skipping the hardest part of dating:

“They never show Jerry asking the supermodel out… he approaches them and then just that he’s suddenly ON the date. They left out the best part - what did Jerry say to get them on a date? It felt a little like that for me.”

Cooper’s arc feels the same — suddenly at the payoff with none of the grind.

It looks like a deliberate choice to broaden the show’s mainstream appeal — but the industry pros watching will definitely notice the missing steps.

Sam Elliott Arrives — And He’s Nothing Like We Expected

Sam Elliott’s character T.L. Norris is introduced as frail, lonely, and fading — a stark contrast to the swagger we usually associate with him.

Warren nailed the metaphor:

Watching every sunset because he’s aware he may not see many more

Estranged marriage

Hints of resentment

A complicated father-son dynamic with Tommy

Jason caught something different:

It wasn’t just frailty — it was certainty.

Men approaching the end of life cling to routine, to predictability, to the sun rising and setting. T.L. is looking for the few stable things he has left. And Jason noted the powerful parallel:

“That’s Tommy Norris’s future if he doesn’t change.”

The interplay between T.L., Tommy, and Cooper is shaping up to be the emotional spine of the whole season.

Warren predicts:

T.L. will end up moving in with Cooper,

not Tommy —

and will help develop Cooper’s newfound oil empire.

That would be one hell of a dynamic.

The Industry Moments That Landed the Best

Not everything was soap opera.

A few scenes were spot-on industry accurate, according to Warren:

✔ Investor anxiety

✔ Contract rumors spreading

✔ Quick handshake deals that look simple but cost millions

✔ Pressure gauges, drilling cuttings, “discoveries”

✔ Theme that hard work + experience beat uncertainty

✔ Young “climber” and “gold digger” women chasing money, not fame

✔ Oilfield workers shown as skilled, hard-working, respected

And one of Jason’s favorite moments:

The positive portrayal of drilling rigs with upbeat music —

not smog, smoke, and doom.

It’s rare to see oilfield work shown accurately and positively on television.

Landman deserves credit for that.

Final Takeaways

Both reviewers agreed:

This episode wasn’t about plot.

It was about resetting the chessboard.

Reintroducing characters

Redefining motivations

Introducing a new audience to the oil patch

Shifting tone toward a nighttime drama

Elevating the women of the series

Humanizing the men

Foreshadowing huge conflicts ahead

Preparing emotional arcs tied to family, legacy, and power

Season 1 was an oil-field procedural.

Season 2 is shaping up to be about

power, family, gender, and legacy —

all wrapped in diesel fumes and Texas sky.

As Warren put it:

“Episode 2 is where the real storyline begins.”

And as Jason summed up:

“Top-notch work. I’m excited for these storylines, I’m excited for this season — and I’ll be back next week.”

