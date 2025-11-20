Etam: Crime, Copper, and the Coming AI Power Crunch

Canadian crime, oilfield copper theft, Greta’s ghost at COP30, and the coming AI-driven energy squeeze—only a conversation with “Canada’s Greatest Export” Terry Etam can tie all that together and still land squarely in the wheelhouse of people who work in the real world.

In this newsradio podcast interview, hosted by Jason Spiess, Etam—longtime Canadian energy hand, BOE Report columnist, and author of The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity—offers the kind of straight-line thinking that rarely shows up at policy roundtables or influencer panels. This is a conversation that welds together street-level reality and grid-level truth, all without the varnish of political salesmanship.

Below is The Crude Life review of that discussion—what stands out, what matters to energy workers, and what it means for the future of oil, gas, and the communities that rely on them.

Crime Policy in Canada: A Masterclass in Unintended Consequences

The episode opens with a press conference that sounded so bizarre I assumed it was AI-generated satire: a police official telling residents to “let the intruders do what they’re going to do” and wait for help.

Etam confirms: Nope. Real.

That single posture—“don’t engage, don’t resist”—filters directly into the oil patch, where remote well sites already live under an unspoken rule: if someone wants to steal your copper, they’re probably going to get away with it.

Canada’s “be polite first” culture has a breaking point, and Etam argues the thieves found it. With prosecutors downgrading charges and enforcement chasing symptoms instead of networks, a quiet invitation has been sent: crime pays if you choose the right geography.

For energy workers, this isn’t an opinion. It’s the Tuesday safety meeting.

Oilfield Theft: The Damage You Don’t See on ESG Scorecards

We dig into the numbers: batteries, solar panels, catalytic converters, scrap copper. It’s not Hollywood heists—it’s the slow bleed that costs millions.

Etam recalls one zombie site where thieves dug up underground copper, stripped acres of wire, and left a landscape of damage worth millions. Their payday at the scrap yard? Maybe a thousand bucks.

The math is broken. The incentive structure is worse.

And yet this remains invisible in the popular narrative because it happens outside cities and cameras. Etam highlights the real mystery: you can’t always catch the guys in the bush, but you can police the scrap yards. For some reason, that has never been the priority.

In The Crude Life universe, that’s the central flaw in “just transition” storytelling: it skips the real cost of maintaining a real system in the real world.

Fentanyl, Nice Countries, and the Walter White Reality

From oilfield theft we shift into drugs—meth twenty years ago, fentanyl today. Etam says Canada regularly seizes enough fentanyl in single raids to wipe out a city.

And yet the real criminals rarely look like villains. They’re often indistinguishable from the volunteer coach or the neighbor with the new SUV. The street-level guys are disposable. The supply chain is not.

This matters to energy for one simple reason:

Where societal order weakens, infrastructure becomes a target.

Pipelines, pads, rail, substations—they all become casualties long before the public notices.

COP30, Greta, and the Peak of Emotional Climate Politics

We dive into COP30—the language, the optics, the activist framing. A Canadian delegate was labeled “a former oil and gas lobbyist” in headlines, while activist organizations with enormous budgets are framed as “neutral watchdogs.”

Etam lays it out: for years, energy workers weren’t allowed at these conferences. When they are finally invited, they’re branded as villains. Meanwhile, the conference itself clears forests, flies thousands into the jungle, and powers its temporary cities…with hydrocarbons.

Greta’s era, we agree, was peak emotional climate politics—the period where critique of policy was treated as critique of a child. That strategy peaked in 2019. Today, geopolitical reality, energy security, and AI demand have pushed the conversation back onto firmer ground.

EV Mandates vs AI: One Artificial, One Very Real

The most important section of the conversation is about power demand.

Etam breaks it down cleanly:

EV Mandates

Politically engineered

Utility-skeptical

Consumer-mixed

Grid-disruptive

Tied to resource-intermittent supply

Utilities never asked for this load. Politicians did.

AI Data Centers

Market-driven

Capital-rich

Power-hungry

Nuclear-interested

Reliability-obsessed

AI users are saying: we’ll go where the electrons are firm and cheap.

For the first time in 20 years, natural gas and nuclear are experiencing demand-pull, not political push.

This changes everything.

The tech people aren’t asking permission. They’re asking for megawatts. And they’ll pay.

The Human Counterweight: Rivers, Dogs, and the Need to Unplug

After an hour of grid analysis, crime breakdowns, and geopolitics, the conversation ends in a quiet place: morning walks, dogs, rivers, and the human need to unplug.

Etam believes—rightly—that people will eventually recoil from the fully artificial life. Humans still want forests, sunlight, real food, and the unpredictability of real relationships.

If AI rearranges the living room the same way the television did, humans will still build the fire pit out back.

In a world of algorithms and enforcement paralysis, that might be the last real frontier of sanity.

Final Takeaway

This newsradio podcast interview of The Crude Life audience responds to:

a conversation grounded in lived experience, not theory; real-world consequences, not talking points.

Etam delivers a rare blend of practical oilfield knowledge, societal context, and big-picture energy analysis. His perspective isn’t polished, partisan, or destined for a government panel—and that’s why it resonates.

If energy is the quiet backbone of civilization, conversations like this are the quiet backbone of understanding it.

