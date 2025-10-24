From Candy to Carbon: The Real Energy Behind Halloween

In a spirited conversation that blended humor, history, and heartland energy education, The Crude Life host Jason Spiess sat down with Warren Martin, Executive Director of Kansas Strong, for a special “Petro Powered Halloween” episode.

The two covered how oil and gas quite literally fuel the Halloween season, what “zombie wells” reveal about stewardship and legacy in the petroleum industry, and how Kansas operators continue to act as the real-life “ghost preventers” keeping energy communities alive.

Petro Powered Halloween: Everyday Energy in Disguise

From the moment the show opened, Spiess framed Halloween as a perfect way to visualize energy literacy. Costumes, candy, and even porch lights are made possible by hydrocarbons — a point Martin readily expanded on.

“People don’t realize how much oil and gas plays a part in everything we do,” Martin said. “Even when you’re talking about a simple holiday like Halloween — the costumes, the candy wrappers, the transportation — petroleum is in all of it.”

Spiess connected this to Kansas Strong’s educational mission, noting that Martin’s organization has been proactive about “bridging the gap between daily life and energy production.” The message, repeated throughout the episode, was that energy is not an abstract political concept — it’s what holds modern life together.

“We try to remind people that these are not evil products,” Martin added. “They’re part of the fabric of our lives.”

Together, they turned a playful topic into a pointed reminder: the average American holiday is a petro-powered production.

Zombie Wells: The Ghosts of the Oil Patch

The conversation then shifted into more serious territory — the reality of zombie wells, a term Spiess introduced as “the industry’s version of unfinished business.”

Martin explained that Kansas takes a practical and proactive approach to managing orphaned and idle wells.

“We have a program that identifies wells that have been abandoned or orphaned,” Martin said. “The state comes in, plugs them, and reclaims the site. It’s an ongoing effort, and it’s funded by the industry itself through fees and regulations.”

He also clarified the difference between a dormant or “shut-in” well and one that’s truly abandoned. “A zombie well isn’t always dead,” he said. “Sometimes it’s waiting for technology or market conditions to bring it back to life.”

That perspective — treating aging infrastructure not as waste but as a resource to be responsibly managed — carried through the entire segment. Spiess highlighted how these wells become symbolic of both the challenges and the integrity of the industry.

“People like to talk about ghosts,” Spiess said, “but out here, our ghosts are data sheets and records. They’re wells that need attention — and when they get it, that’s a community victory.”

Martin agreed, emphasizing that responsible plugging programs are part of the social contract between the energy industry and the communities that depend on it.

Real-Life Ghost Preventers: Stewardship and the Human Element

If zombie wells represent the ghosts of the industry, the “ghost preventers” are the people keeping them in check — the Kansas operators, contractors, and regulators who make sure every well is either producing safely or sealed properly.

Martin praised their work directly.

“The people out there plugging these wells — they care deeply about the land,” he said. “They’re not doing it for a headline. They’re doing it because they live in these communities and they want to leave things better than they found them.”

Spiess connected this to the larger idea of energy citizenship. “Those folks out in the field — they’re not just oil workers,” he said. “They’re local problem-solvers. They’re the reason small towns don’t turn into ghost towns.”

The conversation underlined that stewardship isn’t just environmental — it’s civic. Plugging a well, reclaiming land, or keeping one producing safely all feed into the stability of rural Kansas economies.

Throughout the episode, both Spiess and Martin emphasized that the future of responsible energy development depends on education. Martin discussed Kansas Strong’s work in classrooms, at community events, and through digital media — showing young people how oil and gas intersect with their lives.

“We want students to see that oil and gas is about opportunity,” Martin said. “It’s about innovation, it’s about jobs, and it’s about taking care of the environment.”

Spiess agreed, adding that narrative control has become a major issue for the industry: “If we don’t tell our story, someone else will — and they usually get it wrong.”

That’s why episodes like this one matter. By weaving together humor, relatable examples, and field realities, The Crude Life and Kansas Strong continue to show that the energy story is also a human story.

1. Petro-Powered Life: Holidays like Halloween are living reminders of how deeply petroleum is woven into modern life — from plastics to lighting to logistics.

2. Zombie Wells: Not every inactive well is a problem; many are waiting for market or technological revival. Kansas’s plugging program demonstrates how state and industry cooperation can manage legacy wells responsibly.

3. Real-Life Ghost Preventers: The unsung workforce maintaining and reclaiming wells are the backbone of energy stewardship — ensuring safety, continuity, and community stability.

4. Energy Literacy: Education remains essential. As Martin put it, “We have to connect the dots between the products people use and where they come from.”

Conclusion: Energy’s Human Face

The “Petro Powered Halloween” episode isn’t just a seasonal novelty. It’s a lesson in visibility — seeing the energy that powers daily life and recognizing the people who sustain it.

By the end of the discussion, Spiess and Martin had transformed Halloween imagery — ghosts, zombies, and costumes — into a metaphor for the oilfield’s enduring role in American life. The result was both entertaining and enlightening: a reminder that the real “spirit” of the industry is the men and women keeping the wells alive, the land restored, and the lights on for every trick-or-treater across the Midwest.

BONUS TID BIT - LANDMAN SEASON 2

This season, Warren Martin and Jason Spiess will again provide short post-episode commentary for Landman Season 2 available on Paramount Plus through The Crude Life—looking at:

What the show gets technically right (land contracts, tools, rig life)

Where Hollywood takes liberties

Whether the show helps or hurts public perception of the industry

Other than that note, this article is focused entirely on the show itself—not the coverage around it.

Why It Matters

Landman Season 2 is more than entertainment. It arrives at a moment when:

Energy companies are on trial in the court of public opinion

Politicians campaign on shutting down or saving oil

Ranchers are leasing, selling, or fighting to keep their land

Hollywood is finally telling stories from the oil patch—but whose side are they really on?

Whether you’re in the field, in policy, or just watching from home, Season 2 is about more than who strikes oil. It’s about who controls the story.

Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

