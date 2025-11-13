Are You Better Off Than You Were 165 Years Ago?

On this episode of The Crude Life, host Jason Spiess takes listeners inside his communications camper—literally—using a hotspot and a laptop to connect from the road as he ramps up for his “year of jubilee” tour across oil and energy communities . Joining him is Joe Sinnott, Pittsburgh-based executive coach, former oil and gas leader, and host of The Energy Detox Podcast.

What starts as a casual check-in quickly turns into a wide-ranging, fast-paced jam session on AI, data centers as the new railroads, the psychology of leadership, football culture, the communication failures inside the energy transition, and why the industry absolutely needs a “Backdoor Bingo” card at tailgates.

This episode feels like two veteran communicators doing what they do best—riffing, reacting, reframing, and pulling out threads that most industry podcasts don’t touch.

Overview of Guests & Topics

Joe Sinnott, founder of Witting Partners, has carved out a unique lane in the energy world: translating leadership blind spots into clear communication strategies. His background as both an engineer and an executive coach shows through, especially when the conversation veers into:

The rise of AI and the “data-center railroad” reshaping Appalachia

Why slowing down, asking better questions, and holding silence may be the most underrated leadership skill in the business

How the oil and gas sector keeps losing the narrative war despite providing the infrastructure of modern life

The generational communication gap that ESG-activist investors (like Kimmeridge) are exploiting

The cultural moment for Landman Season 2, and why oil and gas may be about to get its “Breaking Bad” treatment in mainstream entertainment

The conversation moves with Spiess’ signature storytelling energy—jumping organically from AI ethics to football rivalries to hospital equipment made from petroleum to tailgate bingo.

AI, Data Centers & Natural Gas Are Colliding Faster Than the Industry Realizes

Spiess frames AI’s rise in terms of infrastructure: data centers as the new transmission grid, co-located with natural-gas-fired power plants, especially as aging transmission lines fail to meet modern loads .

Sinnott confirms what he’s seeing in Pennsylvania: every major energy conversation now circles back to AI. The Homer City redevelopment example—replacing a legacy coal plant with 4.5 GW worth of data-center-driven power load—drives home how massive this shift is.

But the real insight:

Oil and gas companies that can pair natural gas + on-site power + carbon sequestration directly under data centers will be the ones who “win the next 20 years.”

This isn’t framed as hype. It’s framed as inevitability.

The transcript is filled with Spiess and Sinnott circling a shared frustration: the public never sees how petroleum touches every part of their life, yet the industry keeps trying to communicate through facts instead of experiences.

This launches the now-legendary concept:

Tailgating Bingo

Spiess lays it out brilliantly—everything at a tailgate is petroleum based: tents, coolers, grills, asphalt, vehicles, cookware, clothing, plastic chairs, propane tanks, even the Keurig waiting in the back of Joe’s SUV. Yet we never point it out in a way people actually feel .

Sinnott adds the leadership layer:

“Oil and gas must answer one question: Are humans better off because of oil and gas?”

Not a list. Not a spreadsheet. One question.

This is where the episode hits its strongest stride—showing how the industry keeps losing the narrative because it refuses to simplify the message emotionally.

Culture Is Moving Toward Energy—But Only If We Don’t Screw It Up

Spiess is bullish on the cultural moment created by Landman Season 2, featuring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Sam Elliott, and Andy Garcia.

This leads to a larger point: when pop culture portrays an industry with nuance—even when messy—it sparks empathy, curiosity, and relevance. Spiess cites Weeds, Breaking Bad, and South Dakota’s infamous “Meth: We’re On It” campaign as proof that even taboo subjects trend positive once they go mainstream.

His warning is clear:

If Hollywood is humanizing oil and gas before the industry humanizes itself, that is a missed opportunity.

Combined with Sinnott’s concerns about younger-generation ideology and activist-investor power struggles, this becomes one of the most insightful cultural-strategic segments of any Crude Life episode this year.

Another Topic of Note

One of the most revealing threads in the conversation is how clearly you and Sinnott map out the fault line between generations—and how ESG-activist investors like Kimmeridge are slipping right into that gap.

The way Sinnott frames it, the industry keeps getting tangled in the weeds—trying to win arguments with data, charts, or technical nuance—while activists simplify everything into a single emotional narrative. Sinnott pushes this hard when he says the industry must answer just one question, not fifty:

“Are we better off as a species because of oil and gas?”

—Joe Sinnott

Meanwhile, Spiess highlight how younger generations are operating on a different wavelength entirely. They aren’t responding to logic or infrastructure or economic benefit—they’re responding to experiences, feelings, and identity-driven causes. Spiess make this point vividly when you describe how experience-based fun and idealistic platitudes are outcompeting reality:

Young people aren’t connecting with the facts.

They’re connecting with the vibe.

They want the games, the feelings, the shared moment—not the explanation.

That generational mismatch is exactly the vacuum groups like Kimmeridge exploit. Sinnott lays out the Pennsylvania example: the Cabot–Cimarex merger (now Cotera) created a diversified gas-and-oil entity, but activist investors swooped in years later with a simple contrast—“You promised X, and we didn’t get X.” That’s it. No technical nuance. No operational context. Just narrative.

He describes it clearly:

Kimmeridge isn’t anti-oil.

They’re pro-power, pro-influence, and pro-return.

And they’re using generational emotional pressure—not engineering logic—to drive boardroom change.

Spiess echos this when you talk about the older generation literally being kept alive by petroleum-based devices, machines, and medical systems—yet being shamed at Thanksgiving tables by younger relatives armed with slogans instead of understanding:

“There’s a younger generation having a big impact on the older generation…

and a lot of it is feelings over facts.”

This is the gap:

Older generations speak the language of reality.

Younger generations speak the language of virtue.

ESG-activist investors speak both—and use the disconnect to apply pressure.

The through-line from the discussion becomes unmistakable:

Emotion beats engineering.

Narrative beats nuance.

Generations beat spreadsheets.

And activists beat companies that don’t know how to communicate on those levels.

This isn’t just a political or economic tension; it’s a cultural and linguistic one. As Sinnott points out, engineers argue the details… but activists argue the point. Companies try to win the war with data… but activists win it with a sentence.

Spiess and Sinnott unintentionally reveal the fundamental strategic vulnerability:

The energy industry talks like adults.

Activist movements talk like the generation that’s inheriting the world.

And boards—including Kimmeridge—speak to both at once.

That’s why they win.

Conclusion

This Crude Life episode stands out because it blends energy policy, philosophy, humor, culture, technology, leadership coaching, and gritty industry experience, all without losing authenticity.

Spiess steers the conversation like a veteran journalist who has lived these stories. Sinnott responds like a coach who sees the blind spots before the clients do. Together, they deliver a discussion that’s part leadership workshop, part cultural critique, part petroleum pep talk, and part blue-collar campfire chat.

It’s one of those episodes that industry folks will want to replay—because between the tailgate bingo, AI race analysis, and Landman hype, there are real strategic signals hiding in the riffing.

Joe Sinnott is an executive coach and founder of Witting Partners, which brings deep, industry-grounded insight to leadership coaching in oil, gas and energy sectors. His career spans from hands-on field work in the Gulf of Mexico to strategic leadership roles in Appalachia, navigating the full spectrum from service companies to operators.

For more information on Joe Sinnott, Witting Partners, click here

