Celebrating Women In Energy: (Then) Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

In 2022, Leslie Carol Rutledge has played a significant role in Arkansas’s energy landscape. Born on June 9, 1976, she made history as the first woman and first Republican elected as the Attorney General of Arkansas, serving two terms from 2015 to 2023 before becoming the state’s Lieutenant Governor in 2023.

As Arkansas’s Attorney General, Rutledge was a strong advocate for conservative legal policies, including litigation and regulatory actions related to energy and environmental law. During her tenure, she frequently opposed federal regulations that she argued were detrimental to the oil, gas, and coal industries.

“The cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline took away American jobs, it can take away energy independence for America, and it takes away money from American’s pocketbooks because it will cost more.” – AG Leslie Rutledge said in the 2022 interview.

Rutledge played a key role in legal battles against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), particularly challenging policies under the Obama and Biden administrations that sought to impose stricter carbon emissions regulations. She was a vocal critic of the Clean Power Plan and supported lawsuits to prevent federal overreach into state energy markets, emphasizing the importance of maintaining affordable energy for Arkansas residents and businesses.

“If we were only relying on wind and solar, we would be in a much more detrimental position than what we were and we would have seen much more devastation because we still would be without power because, again, those wind turbines would still be frozen and the snow would still be sitting on the solar panels.” – AG Leslie Rutledge

From an oil and gas perspective, Rutledge aligned with industry interests by advocating for deregulation and supporting policies that encouraged domestic energy production. She worked to protect landowners and businesses from what she characterized as excessive environmental restrictions while promoting economic growth in the state’s energy sector. Additionally, her office provided legal opinions and enforcement actions related to consumer protection in energy markets, ensuring that Arkansas’s energy consumers were not subject to unfair practices.

“It’s unbelievable that at this time we are having to put forth such legislation and put it into law and that’s why I think more so than ever that we cannot let political correctness override good common sense.” – AG Leslie Rutledge

Rutledge’s tenure as Attorney General positioned her as a staunch defender of Arkansas’s energy interests, leveraging her legal expertise to challenge federal regulations while supporting industry expansion within the state.

“So please don’t sit back and think that nobody’s fighting for you – we are fighting for you at the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.” – AG Leslie Rutledge in the 2022 interview.

Today, Leslie Carol Rutledge was sworn in on January 10, 2023 as Arkansas’s 21st Lieutenant Governor and the first woman to ever hold the State’s second-highest office. Rutledge previously served two-terms as the 56th Attorney General of Arkansas from 2015-2023. She was also the first woman and first Republican elected to the office of Attorney General.

A seventh-generation Arkansan, Rutledge grew up on a cattle farm and attended school at the Southside School District in Independence County. From her mother, an elementary school teacher, and her father, a lawyer and a judge, Rutledge learned the importance of hard work and service. Rutledge is an Arkansas lawyer who has spent her career serving the public.

She graduated from the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. Rutledge is admitted to practice law in Arkansas, Washington D.C., and before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rutledge’s career in public service includes being a judicial clerk for Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Josephine Hart, Deputy Counsel in the Office of Governor Mike Huckabee, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Lonoke County, and Attorney for Arkansas’s Division of Children and Family Services.

Rutledge was Deputy Counsel for the Mike Huckabee for President 2008 campaign, Deputy Counsel at the National Republican Congressional Committee and Counsel for the Republican National Committee during the 2012 Presidential campaign.

Over the years, her civic service has extended to community organizations including the Junior League, Alpha Delta Pi Alumni, National Rifle Association, Federalist Society, Women in Networking in Central Arkansas and the Republican National Lawyers Association.

Rutledge and her husband, Boyce, have one daughter. The family has a home in Pulaski County and farms in Crittenden County and Independence County.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

