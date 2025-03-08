Bakken Reacts to Trump's New Energized Cabinet

Former Mayor of Bismarck, ND, and current Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Bakken runs down some of the recent appointees from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Below are biography descriptions from the US White House:

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin

Lee Zeldin is a former United States Congressman who represented New York’s First Congressional District from 2015 to 2023. In 2022, Zeldin made national headlines by nearly winning New York’s gubernatorial race, garnering the most votes for a Republican candidate statewide since Nelson Rockefeller over 50 years earlier. His strong performance at the top of the ticket helped Republicans flip multiple suburban House districts in New York, resulting in the Republican Party’s majority in the House of Representatives.

Born and raised in Suffolk County, New York, at just 23, Lee Zeldin became the youngest attorney in New York at the time. Zeldin served four years on active duty in the U.S. Army, where he held roles as a Military Intelligence Officer, Prosecutor, and Military Magistrate. In the summer of 2006, Lee Zeldin deployed to Iraq with an infantry battalion of fellow paratroopers from the Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Today, he continues his service as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, marking over two decades in the military. In 2010, Zeldin was elected to the New York State Senate, where he served until 2014, when he won a seat in Congress. During his eight years in Congress, Zeldin served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and House Financial Services Committee. As one of two Jewish Republicans in Congress, he co-chaired the House Republican Israel Caucus, which had over 100 members. He was a vocal advocate on foreign policy, border security, military affairs, combating antisemitism, environmental issues, energy policy, and much more.

For his district, he championed vast infrastructure and research projects, including the preservation of Plum Island, Army Corps of Engineers initiatives, and a $2 billion Electron-Ion Collider for Brookhaven National Lab.

Lee Zeldin currently resides on Long Island, in New York State, with his wife, Diana. Their twin daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, recently left for college, marking an exciting new chapter for their family.

Administrator of the Small Business Administration, Kelly Loeffler

Kelly Loeffler is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former U.S. Senator from Georgia who dedicates her life to growing businesses and advancing economic opportunity for all.

A self-made businesswoman, Kelly rose from modest beginnings, working on her family’s farm and small trucking business, to build a three-decade career in financial services and technology. As a member of the executive leadership team at Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), she helped build ICE from a small startup to a Fortune 500 company. In 2018, she launched Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT), a fintech startup in digital assets, as its founding CEO.

Kelly served in the U.S. Senate in 2020, where she brought her private-sector experience to Washington. She served on key committees including Agriculture, Joint Economic, HELP, and Veterans Affairs – championing conservative values, pro-growth policies, advocating for small businesses, and passing legislation to strengthen economic resilience.

As co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream for a decade, Senator Loeffler helped position the franchise as a platform to empower women through sports, demonstrating her commitment to community impact.

After her Senate service, Kelly founded Greater Georgia Action, an election integrity advocacy and voter registration non-profit, as well as RallyRight, a conservative tech startup – while serving on several corporate and philanthropic boards.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, an MBA from DePaul University, and is the only CFA® charterholder to ever serve in Congress. A devout Catholic, she is a staunch advocate for free enterprise and opportunity for all Americans through the America First agenda.

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi is a fourth-generation Floridian from Tampa, Florida who spent more than 18 years as a prosecutor, trying cases ranging from domestic violence to capital murder. In 2010, she ran for Florida Attorney General, becoming the 37th and first female Attorney General in Florida’s history, serving for two consecutive terms from 2011-2019.

As Florida’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi remained unwavering in her commitment to make Florida the safest state to live, work, and raise a family. When Attorney General Bondi took office, Florida was referred to as the pill mill capital of the United States. Of the top 100 oxycodone dispensers in the country, 98 of them were in Florida. In her first legislative session, Attorney General Bondi successfully fought for tough legislation to shut down all 98 of these unscrupulous doctors and clinics. She was then appointed Co-chair of the Substance Abuse Committee for the National Association of Attorneys General and to President Trump’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission where she worked alongside other national leaders in areas of prevention, interdiction, and treatment.

In her commitment to combating human trafficking, Attorney General Bondi spearheaded efforts to strengthen Florida’s state laws, raise public awareness, and provide enhanced resources for victims. Under her leadership, the Florida Legislature created the Florida Statewide Human Trafficking Council. Attorney General Bondi served as Chair of the Council until the conclusion of her tenure as Florida Attorney General.

In 2019, Attorney General Bondi joined the White House as Special Advisor to President Trump in the Office of White House Counsel, working on the defense legal team throughout the unprecedented Impeachment Proceedings.

Attorney General Bondi also served on the Board of Trustees for the Kennedy Center and as the Chair of the Center for Litigation, Co-Chair of the Center for Law and Justice, and Chair of the Florida Chapter at the America First Policy Institute.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe

John Ratcliffe previously served as the Director of National Intelligence from May 2020 until January 2021, making him the first person to ever serve as both Director of the CIA and Director of National Intelligence.

As DNI, Director Ratcliffe led a shift in the U.S. Intelligence Community’s priorities to gain a decisive strategic advantage over the People’s Republic of China and provided oversight of numerous operations to remove designated terrorist leaders from the battlefield. Director Ratcliffe also made the historic decision to elevate space to a priority intelligence domain by adding U.S. Space Force as the 18th member of the U.S. Intelligence Community and received the National Security Medal, the nation’s highest honor for distinguished achievement in the field of intelligence and national security.

Prior to serving as DNI, Ratcliffe served for over five years as the U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District of Texas. As a Congressman, Ratcliffe was a leading policy maker on national security issues as a member of the House Intelligence, Homeland Security and Judiciary committees. His congressional career followed one of public service in the George W. Bush administration as both Chief of Anti-Terrorism and National Security and as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Director Ratcliffe earned a bachelor’s degree in government and international studies from the University of Notre Dame and his doctoral degree in law from Southern Methodist University School of Law.

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard

Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard’s life is defined by her unwavering commitment to service and her love of country. From her earliest days in public office to her extensive military career, she has dedicated her life in service to protect the safety, security and freedom of the American people and our nation.

The people of Hawaii elected LTC Tulsi Gabbard to the State Legislature when she was 21 years old, to the Honolulu City Council eight years later, and at age 31, to the United States Congress where she served for four terms. Having experienced firsthand the true cost of war, LTC Gabbard vowed to honor the lives and sacrifice of her brothers and sisters in uniform, serving on the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees in Congress.

A combat veteran with three deployments to the Middle East and Africa as part of a special operations mission to counter terrorism, LTC Gabbard has served in uniform since 2003. She served in a medical unit during her 2005 deployment to Iraq and later led a Military Police platoon in Kuwait, where she was the first woman to receive an award of appreciation from the Kuwaiti military, earning their hard-won respect. She currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserve as Battalion Commander of the 1-354 Regiment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, leading soldiers in Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.

LTC Tulsi Gabbard approaches every issue, domestic and foreign, with a focus on ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people. She is honored to be President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence and is committed to securing the nation, upholding the Constitution and serving the American people.

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought

Russell Vought has been nominated to serve as the 44ᵗʰ Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). He served as the 42ⁿᵈ Director of OMB for nearly two years, including in an acting capacity. Prior to serving in the Trump Administration, Russ spent 20 years working in Congress and with grassroots and public policy organizations. Most recently, he was the President of the Center for Renewing America.

He worked for seven years as Vice President of Heritage Action for America. Prior to that, he worked on Capitol Hill, serving as the Policy Director for the House Republican Conference, as the Executive Director of the Republican Study Committee, and as a legislative assistant for U.S. Senator Phil Gramm.

Russ graduated with a BA from Wheaton College in 1998 and a JD from the George Washington University Law School in 2004.

Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins

Brooke Leslie Rollins is from Glen Rose, Texas, a small agricultural community in the American heartland. She grew up working summers on her family’s farm in Minnesota, barrel racing, and raising livestock for 4-H and Future Farmers of America. She proudly served as a Texas State FFA Officer and worked for the National FFA Organization.

Rollins most recently served as the Founder, President and CEO of the America First Policy Institute. Prior to that, she was Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives in the last White House under President Donald Trump. In these roles, she helped lead the transformational domestic policy agenda of the Trump Administration, enacting the President’s vision and leading to historic achievements for the American people.

Rollins graduated with honors from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural development and was the first woman in university history to be elected student-body president. After earning her Juris Doctor with honors at the University of Texas School of Law, she served as Governor Rick Perry’s policy director before building and leading the Texas Public Policy Foundation for fifteen years.

Rollins and her husband, Mark, reside in Fort Worth, Texas, with their four children.

Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick

Howard W. Lutnick has been nominated to serve as the 41st United States Secretary of Commerce. During President Trump’s 2024 election campaign, he was the Co-Chair of the Trump-Vance Transition Team.

Before entering public service, Mr. Lutnick was a prominent figure on Wall Street for over three decades, simultaneously serving as Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. and BGC Group, as well as Executive Chairman of Newmark. He joined Cantor Fitzgerald in 1983 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming President and CEO at just 29 years old.

Tragedy struck on September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and Cantor Fitzgerald lost 658 of its 960 New York-based employees, including Mr. Lutnick’s brother and his best friend. He emerged from these events with an indomitable sense of purpose to rebuild the firm to honor those lost, support their families, and become a beacon of hope for those who remained.

In the days after the attacks, Mr. Lutnick launched the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, which donated $180 million to families of his coworkers who died on 9/11. He has donated more than $100 million to victims of terrorism, natural disasters, and other emergencies around the world.

Mr. Lutnick served on the Board of Directors of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and Weill Cornell Medicine. He was named the Financial Times Person of the Year in 2001 and Ernst & Young’s United States Entrepreneur of the Year in 2010. Howard also received the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award, the highest honor granted to non-military personnel by the Navy.

Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth

An Army combat veteran and advocate for America’s veterans, Hegseth was most recently a co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend on the FOX News Channel.

Hegseth was commissioned an infantry officer into the U.S. Army National Guard upon graduation from the ROTC program at Princeton University in 2003. His deployments include Guantanamo Bay, where he served as an infantry platoon leader; Iraq, where he served as an infantry platoon leader in Baghdad and Samarra with the 3rd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division; and Afghanistan with the Minnesota Army National Guard as part of a NATO Training Mission. Hegseth also served in multiple staff positions in state National Guard units.

Hegseth’s military honors include the Army Commendation Medal and Expert Infantryman’s Badge (EIB) for his time in Cuba; the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge (CIB), and a second Army Commendation Medal for his time in Iraq; and a second Bronze Star Medal and a Joint Commendation Medal for his time in Afghanistan.

Hegseth has authored five books, including “The War on Warriors” (June 2024), which spent over 10 weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list.

Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon is originally from New Bern, North Carolina, and most recently served as Chair of the Board and Chair of the Center for the American Worker at the America First Policy Institute. McMahon served in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

At SBA, McMahon re-imagined the organization, focusing on rural development and championing women entrepreneurs and military veterans. She oversaw natural disaster recovery efforts and helped improve the way the SBA connected small businesses to capital, counseling, and government contracts.

After her service in the Trump Administration, she served as Chair of the America First Action SuperPAC, and America First Policy, LLC. Prior to her career in public service, McMahon was the President and later CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE).

Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright

Self-described tech nerd turned entrepreneur, Chris Wright is the founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT). Chris is a dedicated humanitarian with a passion for bringing the benefits of energy to every community in the world. This passion has inspired a career in energy, working not only in oil and gas but nuclear, solar and geothermal. Chris embraces all energy sources if they are abundant, affordable, and reliable.

Chris is a bold advocate who brings rational thought to the energy dialogue. He has spoken on energy and the merits of the Shale Revolution to the UK House of Lords and US state and federal lawmakers. Chris has had multiple appearances on network TV, documentaries, and podcasts. Chris’ #ThankYouNorthFace campaign went viral with over 5 million views, sparking a sober discussion on the multiple efficient uses of oil and gas in everyday products.

Chris completed an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering at MIT and did graduate work in ElectricalEngineering at UC Berkeley and MIT. He founded Pinnacle Technologies and served as CEO from 1992 to 2006. Pinnacle created the hydraulic fracture mapping industry and its innovations helped launch commercial shale gas production in the late 1990s. Chris was Chairman of Stroud Energy, an earlyshale gas producer, before selling to Range Resources in 2006.Additionally, Chris founded and served as Executive Chairman of Liberty Resources and Liberty Midstream Solutions until its sale in 2024. In addition to his role at Liberty, he sits on the Board of Directors for Urban Solutions Group, OKLO Inc. (NYSE: Oklo), and EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE: EMX). Chris also serves on the board of numerous nonprofit organizations, including ACE Scholarships, and as a founding board member of the Bettering Human Lives Foundation.

Chris grew up and currently lives in Colorado with his wife, Liz. He is a passionate father, grandfather, skier, cyclist, climber, and outdoor enthusiast.

Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy, Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s career of public service began in 1985 as an attorney for the environmental nonprofit RiverKeeper. He eventually became one of the most influential environmentalists in the United States, receiving TIME Magazine’s “Hero of the Planet” and the Sartisky Peace Award.

Bobby Kennedy Jr. comes from an illustrious political family. The son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, Bobby Jr. was a lifelong Democrat but became increasingly estranged from the party in the 2010s as it drifted away from its traditional values. He made his final break on October 9, 2023, when he announced his candidacy as an independent for President of the United States.

Bobby has spent nearly 40 years fighting corrupt corporations and government agencies. During his tenure at RiverKeeper, he successfully sued dozens of municipalities to force compliance with the Clean Water Act. He won cases against corporate giants too, including a suit against General Electric for toxic runoff from its corporate jet hangar and a court order against ExxonMobil mandating they clean up tens of millions of gallons of spilled oil in Brooklyn, NY.

Building on the success of the local Riverkeeper model, Bobby co-founded the WaterKeeper Alliance and served as its President for 21 years. Under his direction, it became the world’s largest nonprofit devoted to clean water and now protects 2.7 million miles of waterways with over a million volunteers in the United States and 46 other countries.

Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem

Governor Kristi Noem is a rancher, farmer, small business owner, and New York Times bestselling author of both No Going Back and Not My First Rodeo.

In 2010, after serving in the South Dakota legislature for several years, Noem was elected to serve as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives. During her time in Congress, in addition to many other successes, Governor Noem helped pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which put $2,400 back in the pockets of the average South Dakota family.

In 2018, with the platform of protecting South Dakotans against tax increases, government growth, federal intrusion, and government secrecy, she was elected as South Dakota’s first-ever female Governor.

In 2022, Governor Noem was re-elected with the largest vote total in the history of South Dakota.

As Governor, Noem has respected the rights of her people by trusting them to exercise their personal responsibility to make the best decisions for themselves, their loved-ones, and – in turn – their communities. She has focused on building stronger families and keeping South Dakota “Open for Business.”

Governor Noem raised her three children – Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker – with her husband Bryon. Now they have three grandchildren. The whole family has a deep love for each other and an even deeper love for the Lord.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Scott Turner

Scott Turner, from Richardson, Texas, is a visionary leader with a distinguished career in public service, business, and professional sports. As Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, he led more than 200 policy actions to revitalize economically distressed communities. Turner served as Founder and CEO of the Community Engagement & Opportunity Council (CEOC), dedicated to revitalizing communities through mentorship, sports, and economic opportunity.

Turner served as a Texas State Representative for the 33rd District (2013–2017) and played nine seasons in the NFL. He also served as an Associate Pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church. He holds a degree in Speech Communications from the University of Illinois and an honorary doctorate from Dallas Baptist University. Scott and his wife, Robin, are active in their church and community and are proud parents of Solomon, a recent University of Illinois graduate.

Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum was raised in Arthur, North Dakota. Doug graduated from North Dakota State University before earning an MBA from Stanford University.

Doug led Great Plains through a successful IPO and grew the company to over 2,000 employees before its acquisition by Microsoft. Burgum remained with Microsoft for six years as the Senior Vice President of Business Solutions.

Doug later co-founded Arthur Ventures and served as chairman for international software companies including Atlassian, SuccessFactors, and as a board member for Avalara.

In 2016, Burgum was elected to serve as North Dakota’s 33rd Governor. In 2020, he was re-elected in a landslide.

Burgum has three adult children. He is married to Kathryn Burgum.

Secretary of Labor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Lori Chavez-DeRemer has dedicated over two decades of her life to public service, beginning in 2002 on the Happy Valley Parks Committee in Oregon. She later served on the Happy Valley City Council, becoming council president, and was elected as the city’s first Latina mayor in 2010, serving two successful terms. Under her leadership, Happy Valley became Oregon’s fastest-growing community, with initiatives that strengthened working families and small businesses.

In 2022, Lori was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making history as the first Republican woman and one of the first Latinas elected to Congress from Oregon. She served on the Agriculture, Education and Workforce, and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees, championing practical solutions and securing critical investments for her constituents.

Lori is also a successful small businesswoman and the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a business administration degree. She and her husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, her high school sweetheart, founded an anesthesia management company and several medical clinics across the Pacific Northwest. A proud wife and mother, Lori is passionate about advocating for businesses, workers, and families across the country.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is the son of two hardworking immigrants from Cuba. His father worked as a banquet bartender, and his mother balanced caring for the family at home while working in a factory, as a cashier, and as hotel maid. Rubio saw firsthand how hard work, faith, and community helped his parents achieve the American Dream.

Born in Miami, Rubio was drawn to public service in large part because of his grandfather, who saw his homeland destroyed by communism. During his 14 years in the U.S. Senate, Rubio fought to protect the freedoms and opportunities that made America the greatest country in the history of the world. Rubio also traveled to dozens of countries, met with countless foreign leaders, and saw firsthand how America’s enemies are weakening our nation. As America’s 72nd U.S. Secretary of State, Rubio will ensure U.S. foreign policy makes America stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

Rubio met his wife Jeanette, who was also born and raised in Miami, through mutual friends. They were married in 1998. Together, they’ve raised four children: Amanda, Daniella, Anthony, and Dominick.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins

An Air Force Reserve colonel, chaplain and Iraq War veteran with more than 20 years of military experience, Doug Collins knows the complex issues facing veterans across the country.

As a longtime congressman and attorney, Collins has a deep understanding of the federal government and the policy expertise to solve complex problems, cut through red tape and get things done for those who have worn the uniform. Over eight years in Congress, Collins helped scores of veterans solve their Department of Veterans Affairs problems, and he will put that expertise to work making VA more user-friendly, so veterans won’t need outside help to navigate the department’s bureaucracy.

As a congressman, Collins championed bipartisan legislation like the First Step Act, the Music Modernization Act and the Defend Trade Secrets Act. Collins’ efforts in support of the First Step Act earned him the 2019 Allegheny College Prize for Civility in Public Life.

When it comes to veterans policy, Collins voted for some of the most important VA reforms in recent history, including the Veterans, Access, Choice and Accountability Act, the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act and the MISSION Act.

Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy served as Congressman from Wisconsin’s 7th District in the US Congress for ten years, serving on the House Financial Services Committee and actively leading on local transportation issues via his co-chairmanship of the Great Lakes Task Force.

Prior to serving in Congress, Duffy was the District Attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin, for ten years. There he brought over a hundred cases to trial with an over 90% trial success rate. After leaving Congress, Duffy hosted the Fox Business show, “The Bottom Line with Dagen and Duffy.”

Sean was born and raised in Hayward, Wisconsin. As the tenth of eleven siblings in a large Irish Catholic family, Sean learned the enduring value of cooperation and compromise. Duffy also comes from a long line of lumberjacks, who helped build his beloved state of Wisconsin, and was a world-champion lumberjack athlete. He holds a marketing degree from St. Mary’s University, and a J.D. degree from William Mitchell College of Law.

When Sean was in his twenties, he got his start in television on the MTV reality TV show, “The Real World”. He also starred on “Road Rules All Stars,” where he met his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Rachel and Sean are America’s first and longest-married reality TV couple. They have been married for 25 years and have nine children together.

Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Key Square Capital Management, a global macro hedge fund focused on macro investing that he founded in 2015. His career has taken him to more than 60 countries with ongoing interactions with international leaders and central bankers.

Bessent was formerly the Chief Investment Officer for Soros Fund Management from 2011 to 2015. From 2006 to 2010, Bessent was an adjunct professor at Yale University, where he taught economic history. He previously founded and served as Chief Investment Officer of his own hedge fund, Bessent Capital, from 2000 to 2005.

From 1991 to 2000, he was managing partner of Soros Fund Management’s London office. Bessent received a B.A. from Yale University. He was a Rockefeller University Trustee,Member of the Executive Comm and Chair of the Investment Committee.

He is a Member of the Economic Club of New York and Council on Foreign Relations.He lives with his husband and two children in Washington, D.C.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Elise Stefanik

Ambassador-Designate Elise Stefanik was proudly nominated by President Trump to serve in his Cabinet as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise Stefanik previously served in top elected House leadership as the highest ranking woman in Congress as House Republican Conference Chair.

She represented New York’s 21st Congressional District for over a decade in the House of Representatives where she served as a senior Member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Ms. Stefanik also served on the Committee on Education and the Workforce where she set off a global reckoning in her leadership to combat antisemitism in higher education.

Elise was the first Member of Congress to endorse President Trump for his 2024 campaign and served on his Impeachment Defense Team. When she was first elected in 2014, Elise was the youngest women ever elected to Congress in history. In 2017, Ms. Stefanik was awarded the Distinguished Civilian Service Award by the United States Army. Prior to serving in Congress, she worked at her family’s small business. As the first member of her immediate family to have the opportunity to earn a college degree, Ms. Stefanik graduated with Honors from Harvard. Elise was born and raised in Upstate New York – the cradle of the American Revolution – where she, her husband Matt, and their young son Sam call home

United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer

Known as a leading trade expert, Jamieson served in the Trump administration as Chief of Staff to the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), Ambassador Robert Lighthizer. During his time, he worked very closely Ambassador Lighthizer and senior White House officials in executing historic trade agreements — such as the Phase One trade deal with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Jamieson participated in every major Administration trade action initiated during his time at USTR. These actions played a significant role in reshoring American businesses and leveling the playing field for American workers, farmers, manufacturers, and consumers.

Jamieson also served in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps, with a deployment to Iraq.

