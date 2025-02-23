The Crude Life Vault: Lassman Gives an Overview of the Green New Deal

(Interview and feature from 2019)

Kent Lassman, CEO & President, Competitive Enterprise Institute, gives an overview of their study on the Green New Deal.

CEI’s study concludes that the first year cost of the Green New Deal would cost Americans on an average, $70K the first year.

The Green New Deal (GND) is policy aimed at changing energy sources and economic marketplaces. It is not a specific law but a framework that outlines ambitious goals to manufacture a new world with less individual freedoms and more central oversight.

Key objectives of the Green New Deal include:

Calls for a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like wind and solar to decrease pollution and combat climate change. Proposes investing in new energy systems and infrastructure projects to generate employment opportunities in a state controlled marketplace. Advocates for changing the power grid, transportation, and buildings to improve efficiency and sustainability. Seeks to ensure that the transition to a green economy benefits a wealthier class of people rather than the traditional American Dream competitive free market society.

From the logistics to transmitters or PVC pipes, the reality or lack of reality is discussed by Lassman as part of the theoretical transition.

Germany’s push for renewables is discussed as well as their reliability to the consumer.

Gordon Moore’s Law and Modern Day Environmentalism is also discussed in detail.

Moore’s Law, coined by Gordon Moore in 1965, states that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles approximately every two years, leading to increased computing power while reducing costs. This principle has driven the rapid evolution of digital technology, enabling smaller, faster, and more affordable electronic devices.

How Moore’s Law Impacts Daily Life

Faster and More Affordable Computers & Smartphones – Devices have become more powerful and cheaper over time, making advanced technology widely accessible. Revolution in Healthcare – Miniaturization of chips has led to sophisticated medical devices, wearable health monitors, and AI-driven diagnostics. Advancements in AI & Automation – Increased processing power supports artificial intelligence, automation, and big data analytics, influencing industries from finance to logistics. Improved Communication – Faster processors enable better internet speeds, video conferencing, and global connectivity. Economic and Industrial Growth – The semiconductor industry, driven by Moore’s Law, has fueled technological progress in countless sectors, from automotive to space exploration.

While Moore’s Law is slowing as transistors reach physical limits, innovations in quantum computing and new materials may continue the trend of rapid technological advancement.

Kent Lassman has served as president and CEO at the Competitive Enterprise Institute since 2016, overseeing strategy and operations for the free-market organization.

As president, Lassman brings to CEI more than 30 years of public policy, research, and executive management experience. He has held positions in nonprofit organizations, on advisory boards, at private firms, and public policy organizations. He is a member of the board of directors at the Center for International Private Enterprise.

Lassman’s experience includes testifying before Congress and state legislatures and participating in regulatory proceedings. His research has covered topics as varied as the federal budget and Progressivism in America, as well as environmental and telecommunications policy. He has appeared on numerous major news outlets including NPR, C-SPAN and Fox News and his byline has featured in the Washington Post, National Review, the Washington Examiner and more.

His previous roles included strategy, research, and communications at FreedomWorks, Citizens for a Sound Economy, and The Progress & Freedom Foundation. From 2003 to 2008, he served on the President’s Advisory Council for the State Policy Network. He was the founding director and on the faculty of the Institute for Regulatory Law & Economics. From 2001 to 2006, he served as an advisor to the Task Force on Telecommunications & Information Technology at the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Lassman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and politics from The Catholic University of America, with honors for work on market theory, and a Master of Public Administration degree from North Carolina State University. He is an avid triathlete, ran from rim-to-rim-to-rim of the Grand Canyon, and swam the Catalina Channel in California. He commutes on two wheels into Washington, DC, from Alexandria, Va., where he lives with his wife, children, and their rescue dog.

