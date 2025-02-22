This Week In Energy: Data Centers, Nuclear Energy, Renewables and High School Ambassadors

Here are the Special Guests, Industry Experts and Community Leaders in the episode of This Week In Energy for February 15, 2025:

Warren Martin, Kansas Strong, joins This Week In Energy to discuss the potential for a Landman Season 2 and what some potential storylines and plots are. Martin also discusses whether the industry is at an ideological crossroads in the areas of carbon management and regulatory compliances.

Landman is a Paramount+ series that was one of the most-watched streaming shows of 2024. The show has received critical acclaim and was the most streamed series on Paramount + to date. However, Landman has not yet been officially renewed for a second season, but it seems likely that it will be.

Paramount+’s Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Billy Bob Thornton, offers an intense portrayal of the modern oil and gas industry. Set in West Texas, the series dives into the high-stakes world of energy exploration, land deals, and the boom-and-bust cycles that define the business.

Beyond its drama, and unrealistic moments in industry, Landman provides an excellent opportunity to educate the public on fundamental oil and gas operations, safety protocols, and the complex family dynamics within the industry.

For those unfamiliar with oil extraction, Landman offers a look at the basic behind the scenes activity of drilling, from seismic surveys and land negotiations to roughneck life on the rigs. It highlights the high-pressure decision-making required in oilfield operations and the financial risks tied to fluctuating commodity prices.

The series effectively captures the tension between corporate executives, field workers, and landowners, reflecting real-world industry challenges.

One of the standout aspects of Landman is its depiction of safety hazards—blowouts, wellsite fires, and exposure to hazardous materials are shown with stark sensationalism. This is one of the issues oil and gas is concerned about since the industry is still shaking off bad public relations from the Exxon Valdez oil spill of 1989 and 2010’s BP blowout in the Gulf of Mexico.

The series underscores the importance of proper training, personal protective equipment (PPE), and emergency response protocols, serving as a reminder of the life-threatening risks oilfield workers face daily.

Beyond the business and operations, Landman delves into the family struggles of those working in oil and gas. It portrays the hardships of maintaining relationships with long hours, remote job sites, and economic uncertainty—a reality many industry workers and their families know too well.

For both insiders and newcomers, Landman serves as both gripping entertainment and a rare, honest portrayal of an industry often misunderstood by the public.

The interview also takes a moment for a “Mr. Rogers PSA”, pointing out there is enough drama in the oil and gas industry, especially with a shared common house dynamic, the series doesn’t need to infuse Hollywood exaggeration.

Below is the Mr. Rogers’ congressional testimony from 1969 explaining how children have enough drama in conflict management to capture your attention so there is no need for guns, physical fights and violent actions.

“Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton alongside Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Michael Peña and Ali Larter, as well as Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez.

In this episode of Green Giants: Titans of Renewable Energy, we sit down with Kimberlee Centera, CEO of TerraPro Solutions, a trailblazer in renewable energy risk management and a fierce advocate for women in cleantech. With over 24 GW of solar, wind, and energy storage projects under her leadership, Kimberlee has built a company that not only mitigates project risk but also mentors and elevates the next generation of women leaders in the industry.

As the only female CEO of a privately held, utility-scale renewable energy consulting firm, Kimberlee is on a mission to increase diversity, create leadership pathways, and remove barriers for women in a traditionally male-dominated field. Her journey—from overcoming industry challenges to founding one of the most trusted consulting firms in clean energy—is a masterclass in resilience, leadership, and innovation.

Kimberlee is committed to fostering the next generation of female leaders in renewable energy. From mentoring women in India, Brazil, and the U.S. to building an inclusive culture at TerraPro Solutions, she works to increase representation, create leadership opportunities, and ensure women’s voices are heard at the highest levels.

She believes asking for help, seeking mentorship, and building a strong network are key to success. In this episode, she shares actionable advice for women entering or advancing in renewable energy and her vision for a more diverse, inclusive, and thriving industry.

Click here for the full length podcast

The World Nuclear News podcast recently held a panel discussion on nuclear energy and AI Data Centers.

Microsoft announced in September it had signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Constellation that will see Three Mile Island unit 1 restarted. Three Mile Island is well known for the accident which led to its second unit being shut down in 1979. But unit 1 had no such problem - it entered commercial operation in 1974 and was only closed down in 2019 for economic reasons. With a deal agreed with Microsoft to take all its electricity output, the plan now is to get it back online by 2028 and seek a licence renewal to extend plant operations to at least 2054. Microsoft’s vice president of energy Bobby Hollis called it “a major milestone in Microsoft's efforts to help decarbonise the grid in support of our commitment to become carbon negative”.

Google announced on 15 October it had agreed to purchase energy from Kairos Power under a deal that would support the first commercial deployment of its fluoride salt-cooled high-temperature advanced small modular reactors by 2030 and aim for a fleet totalling 500 MW of capacity by 2035. The agreement said the plants would be sited in “relevant service territories to supply clean electricity to Google data centres” and support Google’s 24/7 carbon-free energy and net-zero goals.

Amazon announced on 16 October a series of agreements that will see it taking a stake in advanced nuclear reactor developer X-energy and rolling out its Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor initially at a project in Washington State. For this project Amazon will fund the initial feasibility phase for the SMR project at a site near Energy Northwest’s Columbia Generating Station nuclear plant, with Amazon having the right to purchase the 320 MW of electricity expected to be generated by the first four-module project, with plans to treble that capacity in a second phase.

In terms of assessing the significance of the announcements that are turning into a reality the case for nuclear to power the rapidly increasing energy demands of data centres. All three are global corporations so can further projects elsewhere in the world be expected? Their example will likely encourage other companies to follow suit as they look to cut carbon emissions while still growing their use of power.

The promise of small modular reactors has been talked about for many years, and there are of course more than 80 designs in development around the world. The challenge is to get the first-of-a-kind financed and built - and two of these three deals will be helping achieve that for X-energy and Kairos Power, and are also helping to kickstart the crucial supply chains and establishing the ‘modular’ construction process.

Click here for the full length podcast

Growing up in an oil town can create a number of unique opportunities. Watford City may be the center of it all too with their remarkable community facilities and school amenities.

Ally Cross, Macee Franz and Kanyon Tschetter are three young leaders who have risen to the challenge of improving their community and themselves.

As Ambassadors the three have each had unique experiences that combine work, school and life. The opportunities are designed to incorporate industry, government, education and social awareness.

Ally talks about her passion for nursing and being active in basketball, volleyball and track. Ally also started a Pen Pal Program with High School Students and Elementary Students that generated great success with reading, writing and engagement.

Macee is pursuing an interest in social work. Currently she is on the County Community Coalition, which is a designated seat at the county’s table for high school students.

Macee is also an exception figure skater active with suicide awareness runs and other school activities.

Kanyon has already begun his work in the trades by engaging in a cooperative work experience with Silver Fox Pipeline.

Kanyon is also active with the local youth and excels in baseball, football and basketball.

Executive Coach Joe Sinnott, Witting Partners, and the host of The Energy Detox Podcast discusses how conflict management is becoming more present in the world of energy management.

Mergers often lead to uncertainty, cultural clashes, and resistance among employees. To mitigate conflicts:

Clear Communication – Establish a transparent communication strategy to inform employees about the merger’s purpose, expected changes, and their roles in the new organization. Cultural Integration – Identify cultural differences between the merging entities and implement programs to align core values and business practices. Stakeholder Involvement – Engage key stakeholders in decision-making to reduce resistance and promote a sense of ownership. Conflict Resolution Channels – Set up mediation teams to address disputes that arise from structural changes. Leadership Alignment – Ensure that top executives from both companies are on the same page regarding vision, policies, and strategies to prevent internal conflicts.

Click here for full length interview

A Very Fine House," hosts Pete and Marty discuss ways to save money on home energy bills, providing valuable insights on how to make your space safe, comfortable, and efficient.

While joking about their own popularity, the hosts explore the importance of energy efficiency and financial paybacks on energy-efficient projects.

Kearn practical tips for reducing energy costs and making your home more energy-efficient.

Click here for the full length episode

