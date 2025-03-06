Celebrating Women In Energy: Women Owned Businesses Amping Up

Women are increasingly making their mark in industries historically dominated by men. Bernadette Collins and Alicia Heiskell of GPS International exemplify this shift, demonstrating strong leadership in workforce solutions, project management, and vendor management across the oil and gas sector.

Their journey, alongside broader trends in women-owned businesses, highlights how women are successfully navigating male-dominated industries.

Alicia Heiskell has been instrumental in the growth of GPS International. She initially led GATE Premier Solutions before purchasing it in 2017 and rebranding it as GPS International. Under her leadership, GPS International has expanded globally, operating in Mozambique, Trinidad & Tobago, and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.

The company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list and has received the Texas Mutual Award for Safety Excellence. GPS International provides workforce solutions in engineering, project management, QA/QC, and health and safety services.

Bernadette Collins is a native Texan and brings not only business development experience to GPS but also a broad range of skills and experience. She has worked in the industry for the past 22 years and her in-depth knowledge of the Oil and Gas business community will complement GPS’s extensive portfolio of clients and contacts.

Women-Owned Businesses: A Growing Force

Women-owned businesses in the U.S. are on the rise. As of 2024, there are more than 12 million women-owned businesses, employing over 10.7 million workers. From 2019 to 2023, the growth rate of women-owned businesses outpaced that of men, with a 94.3% increase in the number of firms, a 252.8% rise in employment, and an 82% growth in revenue.

Women in industries such as oil and gas often face challenges, including lack of representation, gender bias, and barriers to leadership roles. However, leaders like Alicia Heiskell and Bernadette Collins are proving that women can not only participate but also thrive in these spaces. Their success underscores the importance of resilience, networking, and industry expertise.

As more women enter and lead in these industries, the business landscape is evolving, creating new opportunities for diversity and innovation. GPS International stands as a testament to this shift, paving the way for future female leaders in oil and gas, workforce solutions, and beyond.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes women are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, women are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well. Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

