Celebrating Women In Energy: Energy Transfer Gives Back To Local Communities

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes women are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, women are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well. Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

Vicki Granado, VP Corporate Communications, Energy Transfer Partners, discusses the recent donations made to emergency service organizations across the Dakotas, Iowa and Illinois.

The donations from Energy Transfer Partners are on behalf the Dakota Access Pipeline. The local counties in North Dakota are receiving checks from Energy Transfer Partners for $20,000.

Energy Transfer Partners also made donations to 4-H, Future Farmers of America and a couple other local organizations. Granado talks about investing in the foundation of the communities is another way to invest in the community and their employees.

The donation follows a $15 million dollar donation to the state of North Dakota to be used for law enforcement purposes.

Host Jason Spiess directs the conversation with Granado into the symbolism behind the major investments energy companies are making in the Bakken.

