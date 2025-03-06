Celebrating Women In Energy: The Voice of West Texas Leads a Discussion on Women in the Oilfield

Women have made significant strides in the oil and gas industry, overcoming historical barriers to establish themselves in various roles, including technical, leadership, and executive positions. Initially, the industry was overwhelmingly male-dominated, with women largely restricted to administrative roles. However, increased advocacy for gender diversity and corporate initiatives have helped women secure positions in engineering, operations, and management.

Challenges women have faced include systemic biases, limited access to mentorship, and workplace cultures that have historically excluded them. Structural barriers, such as the lack of flexible work arrangements and limited career advancement opportunities, have also hindered their progress. Despite these obstacles, women now make up nearly one-quarter of the industry’s workforce, with 17% holding senior and executive positions.

Key factors driving change include corporate diversity programs, increased STEM education for women, and industry-wide recognition of the benefits of gender-inclusive workplaces. While progress continues, ongoing efforts are necessary to break remaining barriers and promote greater inclusion.

The Voice of West Texas Kris Moore, host of More Than News podcast leads a discussion about what it is like for women working in the Permian Basin.In this exclusive interview with three real oilfield women of the south, three oilfield women talk about how they are treated within a male dominated industry.After a quick congratulations and an overview of Thomas’ services, the three dive right into a real lifestyle issue in the oil patch.

Franki starts off the round table discussion on how to balance the work involved in the oilfield and family life. Franki, a single mother of three, talks about her support system for her three children and how the industry has become a surrogate family.

Tiffany grabs that baton and balances the single mother living in multiple cities. She talks about having several places to call home is the right fit for her work home balance.

Heather continues the work home balance conversation and brings it back to the two other girls involved the interview how they are her family too. They joke about picking up each other’s kids and taking them to dinner while the other is wrapping up at work.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes women are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, women are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

