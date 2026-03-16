Celebrating Women In Energy: Bodell Seeing New Opportunities in Water, Mines and Energy

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well. Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

Here is a fantastic interview with Shawnee Christensen, Bodell Construction, gives an update on the recent activities from the heavy construction industry.

“We are a full service general contractor,” Christensen said. “We do everything from demolition to new construction and everything in between. We work coast to coast on everything from mine sites to gas and oil refineries, solar, wind, you name it.”

Christensen said they are still busy with their oil and gas work too.

“Gas and oil refineries we do a lot of turnover there,” Christensen said. “Still busy with that.”

She added they are also working on a couple “refueling stations” in Oklahoma, a furnace rebuild in Idaho and a water treatment plant in Maui, Hawaii.

Bodell Construction is currently hiring, contact Christensen on LinkedIn for more information.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

Follow The Crude Life on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn