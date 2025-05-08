Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTC: ZNOG) announces that initial flowback operations from its Megiddo-Jezreel #1 (MJ-01) well re-entry have resulted in gas reaching the surface onshore in Israel.

Perforation and stimulation operations were successfully completed, with gas observed at surface during early flowback.

Exploration License 434 ("Megiddo Valleys License") spans approximately 75,000 acres.

The well is currently in the stimulation fluid recovery and cleaning phase. Zion is sourcing additional equipment for that to continue flowback testing and conduct volumetric analysis to evaluate reservoir characteristics.

These efforts are part of Zion's ongoing plan to assess the well's production potential.

Zion Oil & Gas, a U.S. public company traded on OTCQB: ZNOG, is dedicated to exploring for oil and gas onshore in Israel under its Megiddo Valleys License 434 which covers approximately 75,000 acres.

For more information, visit www.zionoil.com.

