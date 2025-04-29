The Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) is pleased to announce that Jim Stanley has joined the organization as Director of Media Relations. In this role, Stanley will lead WSPA’s media engagement and messaging strategy across all five states the association serves—Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. His work will focus on communicating the importance of an affordable and reliable fuel supply while supporting the workers and communities who make it possible.

“I’m honored to join WSPA to help share the story of the industry that keeps the West running,” said Stanley. “Whether it’s powering job sites, getting goods to market or helping families get where they need to go, reliable fuel matters. The people who depend on that fuel and those who produce and deliver it deserve a seat at the table, and I look forward to ensuring their voices are heard in the debates that shape our energy future.”

Stanley brings nearly 15 years of experience in high-level political communications and public affairs. He most recently served as Communications Director for the California State Assembly Republican Caucus, where he oversaw all external messaging and advised lawmakers on media strategy, rapid response and public policy communications. His background also includes senior roles with the National Republican Congressional Committee, where he helped lead multimillion-dollar national campaigns, and extensive experience as a strategist on issues ranging from energy and public safety to affordability and regulation. In 2024, Stanley was recognized by Capitol Weekly as one of the “Capitol’s Best Press Reps.”

“We’re excited to welcome Jim to WSPA as we continue advocating for balanced, practical energy policies throughout the West,” said WSPA President and CEO Catherine Reheis-Boyd. “Jim brings a strong track record of delivering effective messaging and navigating complex public policy issues. His voice will be critical in helping the public and policymakers understand the importance of affordable, reliable energy and the dedicated people behind it.”

Founded in 1907, the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) is the oldest petroleum trade association in the United States and a leader in shaping an ever-evolving energy sector. WSPA represents a dynamic membership of companies that are at the forefront of petroleum exploration, production, refining, and transportation, as well as renewable energy, carbon management solutions, and other technological innovations shaping our energy future. Serving Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, WSPA aims to ensure that Americans have reliable and affordable access to petroleum and other energy sources by supporting policies that consider social, economic, and environmental factors.

