The idea of fracturing underground rock to enhance oil and gas flow dates back to the mid-19th century. Shortly after Edwin Drake drilled the first commercial U.S. oil well in 1859 in Pennsylvania, operators in hard-rock formations turned to explosives. In the 1860s, Civil War veteran Lt. Col. Edward A. L. Roberts patented the “exploding torpedo” in 1865, using nitroglycerin (later solidified) lowered into wells and detonated to shatter formations and boost production.

Known as “shooting” wells, this hazardous method proved effective for shallow reservoirs in states like Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, and West Virginia, though it was risky and sometimes operated illegally.

By the 1930s, safer non-explosive techniques appeared, including acid treatments to etch channels in rock (during well acidizing), high-pressure water injection, and cement squeeze operations. These revealed “pressure parting”—the creation of fractures that improved flow—without explosives.

The breakthrough to modern hydraulic fracturing occurred after World War II:

In 1947, Floyd Farris of Stanolind Oil and Gas (a subsidiary of Amoco/Standard Oil of Indiana) analyzed how treatment pressures affected well performance. This inspired the first experimental hydraulic frac in the Hugoton gas field, Grant County, Kansas. The team pumped about 1,000 gallons of napalm-thickened gasoline (gelled with naphthenic acid and palm oil) mixed with sand into a limestone formation at around 2,400 feet. While production gains were modest, it validated using pressurized fluid to fracture rock.

In 1948, J.B. Clark of Stanolind detailed the “Hydrafrac” process in a paper.

On March 17, 1949, Halliburton Oil Well Cementing Company performed the first two commercial hydraulic fracturing treatments: one in Stephens County, Oklahoma (near Duncan in the Velma Field), and one in Archer County, Texas. Using lease crude oil (or crude-gasoline blends) with 100–150 pounds of sand as proppant, these jobs cost $900–$1,000 each and delivered significant production increases (averaging 75% in the first year across 332 treated wells).

This 1949 milestone—now 77 years ago as of 2026—marked the birth of controlled, fluid-based fracturing, patented by Stanolind with an exclusive license to Halliburton. It shifted the industry from explosives to safer, scalable stimulation.

Expansion and the Shale Revolution

Hydraulic fracturing grew rapidly in the 1950s, with thousands of wells treated monthly, adding billions of barrels of oil and trillions of cubic feet of gas to U.S. reserves. Water-based fluids emerged in 1953, followed by advanced gelling agents and proppants.

Through the 1960s–1980s, applications expanded offshore (e.g., first in the UK North Sea in 1965) and incorporated larger volumes. Government programs post-1970s energy crises supported unconventional gas research, while horizontal drilling patents laid groundwork for future combos.

The true revolution arrived in the 1990s–2000s with slickwater fracturing and horizontal drilling:

George P. Mitchell (”Father of Fracking”) and Mitchell Energy perfected the approach in the Barnett Shale (Texas) around 2000, using low-viscosity water, multi-stage fracs, and horizontal laterals.

This unlocked vast shale resources in plays like Marcellus, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, and Permian.

U.S. shale production surged, transforming the nation into a leading exporter and boosting energy security.

Today, over 2.5 million frac treatments have occurred globally since 1949, with modern wells featuring 8–40+ stages and millions of gallons of fluid per well.

Recognizing the transformative role of hydraulic fracturing in enabling shale energy, World Shale Energy Day was established as an annual global celebration on March 17—the exact date of those 1949 commercial treatments. It honors the engineering achievement, the professionals (engineers, workers, teams) who develop shale resources, and the broader societal benefits.

The event is a distributed, grassroots initiative rather than a single conference. Participants host local activities (open houses, webinars, meetings) or join virtual ones, using the hashtag #WorldShaleEnergyDay to share stories year-round. Participation is free, with optional donations supporting outreach; promotional materials (logos, flyers, press releases) are downloadable from worldshaleenergyday.org.

The day highlights shale’s contributions:

Energy security and economic growth (e.g., manufacturing renaissance, job creation).

Innovation (e.g., the 2026 theme, noting wells five times more productive than prior generations, nearly 100% production growth in the last decade, reduced emissions via tech like leak detection).

Healthy living through petrochemicals from shale gas, enabling 99% of pharmaceutical feedstocks and reagents for medicines (aspirin, penicillin, chemotherapy), medical devices (syringes, gloves), and supplies (face masks).

Recent events (e.g., 2025 described as an “epic success” with worldwide activities) encourage ongoing engagement, even post-date.

Bridging Past and Present

Hydraulic fracturing’s journey—from nitroglycerin torpedoes to today’s high-tech, multi-stage operations—has revolutionized energy access. World Shale Energy Day serves as a reminder of that March 17, 1949, breakthrough, celebrating not just the technology but its role in modern life, innovation, and global energy resilience.

As the industry continues advancing, events like this foster unity among advocates, professionals, and communities worldwide. Whether you’re in the field or simply interested in energy’s future, March 17 offers a moment to recognize shale’s enduring legacy.

Follow The Crude Life on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn