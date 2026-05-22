The headline sounds like something from a doomsday prepper forum. But according to Mark A. Shryock’s widely discussed Substack post “Eight Weeks to Empty Shelves, Sixty Days to Famine,” the United States could hit “tank bottoms” for usable oil around July 4, 2026 — with Europe facing it even sooner, this month.

Is this sensational fearmongering, or a legitimate warning based on logistics and physics? Let’s examine the claims.

What “Tank Bottoms” Actually Means

Shryock emphasizes this isn’t just low fuel — it’s a systems failure. Oil storage and pipelines require a minimum liquid volume to maintain pressure for pumps to operate. Below that threshold, the remaining fuel becomes physically inaccessible. Refineries can’t process it, pipelines can’t deliver it, and trucks can’t get supplied — regardless of price.

This concept comes from energy analysts like Jeff Currie of the Carlyle Group, who reportedly stated on Bloomberg TV (May 6, 2026) that Europe would hit tank bottoms in May and the U.S. around July 4.

The Trigger: The 2026 Strait of Hormuz Crisis

The root cause traces to February 28, 2026, when U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iran. Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint for roughly 20% of global oil trade.

Shipping traffic through Hormuz collapsed from ~120 ships/day to 5-6.

The world initially “coasted” on tankers already at sea.

Global petroleum inventories have drawn down by over a billion barrels since February.

Brent crude spiked dramatically (reports place it in the $100–$144+ range at peaks).

This represents one of the largest supply disruptions in modern history — larger in percentage terms than the 1973 Arab embargo, 1979 Iranian Revolution, or 1990 Gulf War shocks.

Diesel: The Lifeblood That Runs Out First

Diesel is critical because:

~70% of U.S. food is transported by truck.

Tractors, combines, refrigerated trailers, freight trains, and much of the supply chain run on it.

U.S. diesel/distillate inventories are at levels not seen since 2005.

When diesel shortages hit, food doesn’t move from farms to processors to grocery stores. This isn’t primarily about price inflation — it’s about physical availability and empty shelves.

U.S. Exports While Domestic Stocks Drain

A striking point in the analysis: The U.S. has been producing and exporting record volumes of petroleum products (including diesel and jet fuel) even as domestic reserves drop rapidly. Imports are at multi-year lows.

This raises legitimate questions about policy priorities during a supply crunch.

Counterpoints and Context

Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR): The U.S. has been releasing oil from the SPR to mitigate prices and shortages.

Peace talks and reopenings: There have been fluctuating reports of ceasefires, U.S. blockades, and partial passages. Diplomacy could still ease the pressure.

Alternative routes and production: Higher prices incentivize other global production, though ramping up takes time (often months).

Historical resilience: Past oil shocks caused pain but didn’t lead to total systemic collapse in the U.S.

That said, the current situation involves a major chokepoint closure coinciding with already tight inventories. Optimism should be cautious.

What Should You Consider Doing?

Shryock’s practical advice (echoed by many preparedness voices):

Food: Stock non-perishables (canned goods, rice, beans, dried foods) you can afford now.

Water: Store some; have filters and know local natural sources. Municipal systems need power and fuel to pump.

Fuel: Safely store diesel/gasoline/propane if legal and feasible.

Community: Build local networks — farmers, neighbors, skills. Long supply chains become liabilities.

Priorities: Focus on essentials over non-critical debt in a potential disruption.

Bottom Line

Will gas literally “run out” on July 4th? Probably not with a hard stop for every pump nationwide — logistics have buffers, and markets adapt. But the risk of severe shortages, spiking prices, diesel rationing, and major disruptions to food transport is real and growing as inventories hit critical lows.

This is a physical supply issue layered on geopolitics, not just market volatility. Whether the timeline is exact or slightly off, the underlying data on inventories, Hormuz traffic, and diesel dependence deserves serious attention.

Stay informed, watch EIA inventory reports and developments in the Middle East, and prepare reasonably. Prudence isn’t panic — it’s recognizing that complex systems can fail faster than most expect when key inputs dry up.

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