Oil and gas companies became energy companies.

Energy companies are now becoming carbon management companies.

At the same time, the industry has become increasingly fracked and segmented:

Supply chains overlap

Regulations intertwine across state and federal lines

Energy, agriculture, carbon, power, and data are no longer separable

AI is actively reshaping how oil and gas operations are managed, optimized, permitted, and communicated

This is no longer a single industry. It’s a stack.

And that stack is being redefined in real time.

2026 will be the industry’s greatest challenge—and most important year—to date.

How these changes are explained, understood, and trusted will matter just as much as the technologies themselves.

Natural gas, in particular, needs a voice grounded in experience, context, and reality—not ideology, fear, or oversimplification.

Independent journalism is part of that infrastructure.

A Brief History of The Crude Life

The Crude Life began podcasting in 2011, when very few people were telling energy stories directly from the field.

In 2012, we launched a weekly syndicated radio show, expanding the conversation into communities, operations, innovation, and the people actually doing the work.

Over the years, our reporting has led to:

Content partnerships with BBC, CNBC, and The New York Times

Stories shared, republished, or cited by hundreds of industry publications

A shared-content network of more than 100 news and industry sites, where our reporting is reprinted, expanded, or becomes the basis for follow-up interviews and continued discussion

The result isn’t just reach—it’s continuity. The conversation keeps going, and it stays constructive.

Next year, The Crude Life reaches its 15-year milestone from the interview that started it all. It literally became the oilfield interview heard around the world.

And frankly, the work has never been more important.

Where Trust Is Earned

For nearly 15 years, The Crude Life has operated at the intersection of industry, community, and public service—often in places where the conversation about energy is most personal and most consequential.

Our work isn’t confined to studios or press releases. It shows up where energy is lived.

Over the years, The Crude Life has worked alongside and earned the trust of:

State petroleum organizations and regional energy associations

Volunteer and county firefighters, emergency responders, and safety officials

Café owners, small businesses, and local employers in energy communities

Mayors, governors, and regulatory commissioners across multiple administrations

Federal press corps access during Presidential visits to oil and gas regions, including events with President Obama and President Trump

National and global media ecosystems where our audience and content are treated as credible, informed, and trusted

That trust has led to content partnerships and distribution relationships that extend well beyond traditional energy media—including a content partnership with Paramount+.

This isn’t accidental. It’s the result of showing up consistently, asking informed questions, and treating people and institutions with respect—even when the issues are complex or uncomfortable.

Why This Matters

Energy doesn’t just power grids.

It powers communities, emergency response, small businesses, and public decision-making.

And when the conversation is trusted across those layers, innovation has room to breathe.

What 100 Subscribers Actually Does

We want to be transparent.

Reaching 100 new annual subscribers allows us to:

Pays the lights and internet bills for the year

Publish consistently and independently

Continue informing the public about how the industry is: Reducing emissions Improving safety and efficiency Supporting quality of life Building more sustainable communities



This isn’t about profit margins.

It’s about keeping a trusted voice active while AI accelerates narratives faster than the public can process them.

Support the Industry for $42.40 a Year

As part of this year-end effort, we’re offering:

🎁 20% off an annual subscription to The Crude Life

Regular annual price: $53

Holiday price: $42.40 for the entire year

Discount is automatically applied at checkout

Annual plan only

To put that in perspective:

One lunch for two = a full year of industry outreach

A couple fewer drinks at one trade show = a year of energy literacy

One tank of gas = 12 months of independent energy journalism

One conference badge add-on = support for environmental innovation all year

For $42.40, you’re not buying content.

You’re supporting:

Accurate oil and gas storytelling

Environmental innovation literacy

A credible voice for natural gas and energy reliability

Journalism that connects the dots instead of tearing them apart

This is not a donation.

It’s support for the conversation itself.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has appeared on The Crude Life numerous times promoting An All Energy policy, including domestic crude oil and natural gas.

👉 Support Environmental Innovation Here

If you’ve listened, read, shared, been interviewed, or cited The Crude Life over the years—this is the simplest way to help ensure the work continues into the industry’s most consequential year yet.

Fifteen years in, the mission hasn’t changed.

The stakes have.

Let’s make sure the story keeps getting told.

Thank you for your time and look forward to an energized 2026 — The Crude Life