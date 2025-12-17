For anyone who’s been around this business longer than a couple of cycles, the question keeps coming up:

If crude prices are falling like this… why isn’t gasoline under two bucks?

It’s a fair question. In fact, it’s a smart one. And it’s not rooted in nostalgia — it’s rooted in history.

Because in earlier market eras, with today’s crude price trend, $2 gasoline would not have been unrealistic. It might not have lasted long, but it would have shown up. So why does the expert consensus now settle around $2.75–$3.00 instead?

The answer matters — not just to consumers, but to producers, refiners, investors, and policymakers alike.

This Isn’t About Blame — It’s About Structure

Let’s get this out of the way first: this is not an argument that oil and gas companies are gouging, or that the industry is manipulating prices.

This is about how the market itself has changed.

The gasoline market today is still a market — but it is no longer a loose market. It is a managed, buffered, highly structured system, built to reduce volatility and protect long-term capital continuity.

That wasn’t always the case.

When Gas Used to Track Crude More Directly

Historically, gasoline prices followed crude more aggressively — up and down.

When oil fell:

Refining margins compressed

Retail competition intensified

Prices fell fast and often overshot on the downside

It wasn’t uncommon to see:

Short-term pain for refiners

Inventory losses

Temporary shutdowns

But consumers received the deflationary benefit — and the broader economy felt it.

That relationship has changed.

The Modern Price Floor Is Higher — Permanently

Today’s gasoline price includes layers of cost that do not fall when crude falls:

Environmental compliance

Boutique fuel requirements

Blending mandates and credit markets

Higher labor, insurance, and financing costs

Reduced refining redundancy

Distribution bottlenecks

State and federal taxes that only ratchet upward

These costs are now structural, not cyclical.

So while oil prices still matter — a lot — they now sit on top of a higher, stickier base.

That’s why gasoline prices slide slower and stop sooner.

Ethanol: The Bridge Between Volatility and the Price Floor

If there was a single inflection point where gasoline stopped behaving like a purely market-driven product and started behaving like a managed commodity, it was ethanol.

Ethanol is often discussed as a blending component or a renewable additive. In reality, it functions as something far more consequential: a policy instrument embedded directly into the gasoline market.

At the federal level, ethanol blending is no longer optional. At the state level, it is often expanded through E15, E30, or higher mandates, seasonal waivers, and infrastructure incentives. That transforms ethanol from a cost-competitive choice into a required input, regardless of crude prices.

And required inputs change markets.

Not by driving prices higher outright — but by preventing prices from collapsing.

Mandates Don’t Spike Prices — They Create Floors

On a per-gallon basis, ethanol can be cheaper than gasoline blendstock. In some cases, it even helps refiners meet octane requirements more efficiently.

But the cost impact of ethanol isn’t found in the molecule itself.

It’s found in:

Compliance requirements

Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs)

Infrastructure upgrades

Regional blending rules

Seasonal formulation constraints

These costs do not fall when crude falls.

They behave much more like crop insurance premiums than spot commodity prices — which is why the agriculture comparison fits so cleanly.

Ethanol doesn’t cause price spikes.

It limits price collapses.

RIN is an acronym for Renewable Identification Number

RINs and the Financial Layer Beneath the Pump

Renewable Identification Number (RINs) introduce a parallel market beneath the physical fuel market — one driven by policy timelines, EPA rulemaking, waiver decisions, and credit trading.

When RIN prices rise:

Refining margins compress

Compliance costs increase

Those costs are absorbed into the system

Crude oil can fall sharply, but RIN obligations don’t disappear. They act as a structural ballast, keeping gasoline from falling as fast or as far as it once did.

This is one of the clearest reasons why today’s price response feels muted compared to earlier cycles.

Ethanol as the Agriculture–Energy Crossover

In agriculture, price volatility is buffered by:

Crop insurance

Subsidies

Mandates

Guaranteed demand

Ethanol brought that same framework into energy.

It linked:

Farm policy to fuel policy

Yield management to supply stability

Political durability to market outcomes

From that point forward, gasoline stopped being just a refinery output responding to crude prices.

It became a policy-managed product with a built-in floor.

Why This Matters to the $2 vs. $2.75 Question

In a looser market, cheap crude could overwhelm everything else.

In today’s market, ethanol mandates — combined with refining consolidation and regulatory layering — absorb that downward pressure.

That’s why analysts now talk about $2.75 as “cheap gas.”

Not because ethanol is expensive.

But because ethanol helps anchor a system designed to value stability over volatility.

Refining Is the New Swing Factor

If there’s a single pivot point in this conversation, it’s refining.

We have:

Fewer refineries

Higher utilization rates

Less spare capacity

Much higher restart costs

Greater shareholder pressure to protect margins

Refineries today are not built to chase volume at any price. They are built to optimize stability within a permitted and capital-intensive system.

And bluntly: a sustained $2 national average gasoline price would break parts of that system.

It would:

Crush refining margins

Force shutdowns that never reopen

Reduce future supply resilience

Increase the risk of violent price spikes later

So the system resists it.

Not through conspiracy — through economics.

Is the Market More “Controlled” - Yes — But Not How People Think

There are no price controls on gasoline.

But there are:

Regulatory boundaries

Regional fuel silos

Seasonal formulations

Credit markets layered into physical markets

Infrastructure constraints reinforced by policy

That doesn’t eliminate competition — it narrows the range of outcomes.

In that environment, $2 gas is possible locally, briefly, situationally.

But not nationally. And not sustainably.

National Gas Price Averages as of December 17, 2025.

Why Analysts Land Around $2.75

When analysts forecast gasoline prices today, they’re no longer asking:

How cheap can gas get?

They’re asking:

How low can gas go without destabilizing the supply chain?

That’s a fundamental shift.

At $2.75–$3.00:

Embedded costs are covered

Refining margins remain viable

Infrastructure stays online

Future supply shocks are avoided

In other words, this isn’t a price target.

It’s a new equilibrium. Possibly the new normal in gas prices.

The Irony: Cheap Gas Used to Fight Inflation — Now Stability Does

Here’s where the conversation gets uncomfortable.

You’re absolutely right to think that $2 gasoline would ripple through the entire economy.

Fuel touches:

Food prices

Manufacturing

Logistics

Consumer psychology

Disposable income

Historically, energy-driven deflation was a feature of the system.

Today, the system prioritizes price stability over deflation, because volatility now carries systemic risk.

That’s not an oil and gas decision alone.

It’s a macroeconomic one — shaped by policy frameworks, public-private partnerships, and capital discipline, layered on top of market fundamentals rather than driven by the free market alone.

What This Means for the Industry

For oil and gas professionals, the takeaway is clear:

The industry has shifted from being a shock absorber to being a stability anchor — particularly for companies positioned within the modern, policy-aligned energy ecosystem.

For those outside that positioning, the tradeoffs are different.

For companies embedded in today’s policy-aligned, public-private operating environment, the benefits tend to include:

Less upside during spikes

Less downside during crashes

More regulatory exposure

More capital discipline

More scrutiny — fair or not

But it also brings:

Fewer catastrophic collapses

Longer planning horizons

Deeper integration with the broader economy

In short, stability in today’s energy market is not evenly distributed — it is earned through positioning, alignment, and participation in the system as it now exists.

Final Thought

If you’ve been thinking, “Ten or fifteen years ago, this would’ve been $2 gas,” you’re not wrong.

But the system has changed.

Not because oil and gas lost relevance —

but because it became too important to be allowed to swing wildly anymore.

That’s not a moral judgment.

It’s a market reality.

And understanding that reality matters — for producers, refiners, investors, policymakers, and consumers alike — as we move into the next chapter of energy economics.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth