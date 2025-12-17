The Crude Life

Sid Abma
2h

What happened to Diesel fuel prices? Once upon a time diesel was cheaper than regular gasoline. I was told that diesel fuel was sort of the waste product of gasoline production.

Diesel engines in the past were mosly just highway trucks and agricultures tractors. Was it popularity that drove the price up or was it an emission thing?

Curious.

