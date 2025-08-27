The White River National Forest is soliciting feedback from the public on a proposal to replace a 3-inch aging natural gas pipeline with a new 10-inch line in the Wolf Creek Storage Field, located roughly 10 miles southeast of Carbondale in the Roaring Fork Valley. This field serves as a critical seasonal gas reservoir—storing summer gas that supplies residents during peak winter demand.

Project Snapshot

Purpose & Scope

Administered by Rocky Mountain Natural Gas, LLC, the replacement responds to updated federal safety standards, including pipeline burial depth and advanced coating requirements mandated by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration—criteria that were not in place when the original pipeline was installed in 1965.

Environmental Considerations

The work will disturb approximately 17 acres within an already disturbed right-of-way. The Forest Service plans to contour and reseed the area using native plant species to maintain habitat integrity and prevent the invasion of non-native species.

Timeline

Construction is expected to occur seasonally from June through October, potentially stretching up to two years to complete the upgrade. According to project planning documents, the scoping phase began on August 19, 2025, with final approval expected by December 2025, and project implementation slated for May 2026.

Why It Matters

Safety and Investment in Aging Infrastructure

The build-out modernizes outdated infrastructure, aligning with current safety and environmental standards—crucial for preventing leaks and preserving regional energy security. Seasonal Supply Resilience

Upgrading the pipeline safeguards reliable natural gas delivery to Roaring Fork Valley residents during the hard winters. Environmental Stewardship

The restoration plan, featuring native reseeding, reflects a balance between energy needs and forest health—setting a thoughtful example for energy infrastructure in sensitive ecosystems.

Public comments are being accepted through September 15, 2025, and will inform the environmental review process conducted by the Forest Service. Interested residents can access proposal details via the White River National Forest’s project portal.

The Wolf Creek Pipeline Replacement Project is a strategic infrastructure upgrade—melding compliance with federal safety protocols, environmental responsibility, and local energy reliability.

As winter approaches and public feedback remains open, the outcome could define regional energy resilience and conservation in the Roaring Fork Valley for years to come.

Lauren McAllister is an oil and gas industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

