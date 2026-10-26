In 1911, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the breakup of the most powerful corporation America had ever seen. Standard Oil, the vast empire built by John D. Rockefeller, controlled nearly 90% of the nation’s refining capacity at its peak. The Court declared it an illegal monopoly and ordered it dissolved into 34 independent companies.

More than a century later, those fragments did not disappear. They grew, merged, rebranded, and consolidated. Today, the industrial DNA of Standard Oil still runs through some of the largest energy companies on earth.

Here is where the major pieces of the original trust ended up.

From Standard Oil of New Jersey to ExxonMobil

The largest and most powerful of the post-breakup companies was Standard Oil of New Jersey, better known by its brand name Esso. In 1972 it became Exxon. In 1999 it merged with Mobil (itself a descendant of Standard Oil of New York). The combination created ExxonMobil.

In 2024 the company further strengthened its position by acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources, a major Permian Basin producer. By 2026, ExxonMobil stood as one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, with leading positions in oil, natural gas, and LNG.

From Standard Oil of California to Chevron

Standard Oil of California, or Socal, followed a different path. Through a series of acquisitions — including Calso, Unocal, Texaco, and later Hess — it steadily expanded its global reach. In 1984 the company took the name Chevron.

By 2026, Chevron had become a leading integrated oil company with a strong worldwide presence across oil, gas, and LNG. The old California company had transformed into a true global major.

From Amoco and Sohio to bp

Two Midwest companies from the original breakup — Standard Oil of Indiana (Amoco) and Standard Oil of Ohio (Sohio) — eventually found a common home under British ownership. Both were acquired by BP. Amoco came under BP’s control in 1998; Sohio had been absorbed earlier.

The resulting company, now simply called bp, emerged as a major integrated energy company with a global portfolio that spans traditional oil and gas alongside lower-carbon businesses.

From Conoco and Phillips to ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66

Continental Oil (Conoco) and Phillips Petroleum merged in 2002 to form ConocoPhillips. A few years later the company spun off its downstream refining and marketing business as Phillips 66.

The split created two distinct industry leaders. ConocoPhillips focused on exploration and production and became one of the largest independent upstream companies in the world. Phillips 66 concentrated on refining, marketing, and midstream operations and established itself as a major player in those segments.

From The Ohio Oil Company to Marathon Petroleum

The Ohio Oil Company, one of the original 34, rebranded as Marathon and later grew through additional refining acquisitions. By 2026, Marathon Petroleum had become a significant U.S. refining, marketing, and midstream company — another direct descendant of the old Standard Oil system still operating at scale.

The Trust Was Dismantled. The Legacy Endured.

The 1911 breakup succeeded in ending Standard Oil’s monopoly. It failed to erase the industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and corporate culture that Rockefeller’s organization had built. Those assets simply reorganized.

Over the following decades, the survivors consolidated through successive waves of mergers and acquisitions. What began as dozens of independent companies eventually concentrated into a much smaller group of global energy giants: ExxonMobil, Chevron, bp, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum among them.

The structure of the industry changed. The underlying power and continuity did not. More than a hundred years after the Supreme Court ordered Standard Oil dismantled, its industrial DNA remains clearly visible in the companies that still dominate global energy.

The trust was broken. Its descendants kept building.

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