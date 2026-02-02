What Should You Do When You Are the Synergy?

When mergers and acquisitions are announced, most of the public discussion focuses on scale, efficiencies, and “synergies.” Inside companies, however, those words land very differently. They translate into uncertainty, questions about roles, and concern about what comes next.

In a recent interview with The Crude Life, Executive Coach Joe Sinnott of Witting Partners offered a grounded, practical way to think about navigating moments like these—one that deliberately avoids speculation and instead focuses on clarity, preparedness, and personal agency.

Rather than trying to predict outcomes that haven’t been decided, Sinnott emphasized something simpler and more useful: focus on what is known, what is not changing, and what you can control.

Start With What’s Known — Not What’s Assumed

One of Sinnott’s central points was that uncertainty creates unnecessary mental noise when people try to fill information gaps with assumptions. Mergers invite speculation—about layoffs, reorganizations, reporting lines, and future roles—but speculation rarely produces better decisions.

Instead, he encouraged employees to anchor themselves in facts:

What responsibilities are currently unchanged

What skills are still required to do the work well

What relationships, experience, and credibility still exist

Focusing on what is known helps reduce distraction and decision fatigue. It allows people to continue performing effectively in the present rather than expending energy on hypothetical futures that may never materialize.

Use the Resources You Already Have

Another key theme in the discussion was the importance of starting with existing career resources rather than immediately looking outside the organization.

Most companies already provide tools that help employees stay prepared:

Internal career development platforms

Training and learning programs

Coaching or mentoring resources

Performance feedback systems

Sinnott’s point was not that people should avoid external opportunities, but that internal resources are often underused—and immediately available. Taking advantage of them strengthens confidence, sharpens skills, and improves optionality, regardless of whether a transition ever becomes necessary.

Preparedness doesn’t require panic. It requires intention.

Ask the Question That Actually Matters: What Separates You?

In times of consolidation, comparisons are inevitable—but Sinnott reframed that dynamic in a constructive way. Instead of worrying about who might be cut or retained, he suggested asking a more productive question:

What separates me from everyone else doing similar work?

That distinction might be:

Specialized experience

Institutional knowledge

The ability to bridge teams or functions

A track record of solving specific problems

This isn’t about self-promotion. It’s about clarity. Understanding where you create distinct value helps individuals articulate their role more effectively and make smarter career decisions—inside or outside the company.

Preparedness Shouldn’t Start With a Merger

One of the most important points in the conversation had nothing to do with M&A timing.

Sinnott emphasized that companies don’t need a merger to help employees feel secure in their ability to get another job. In fact, healthy organizations normalize preparedness long before it’s needed.

A strong culture:

Encourages skill development even when roles are stable

Treats career mobility as healthy, not threatening

Talks openly about staying ready for what’s next

When preparedness is part of the culture, mergers don’t feel like emergencies. They feel like transitions that people are already equipped to handle.

Rethinking What “Growth” Actually Means

The discussion also challenged the idea that “growth” means the same thing to companies and individuals.

For companies, growth often means scale, efficiency, or market position. For individuals, growth may look very different:

Increased capability

Broader experience

Greater flexibility

More control over career direction

Sinnott noted that tension arises when those definitions are assumed to align automatically. Recognizing the difference allows individuals to pursue growth on their own terms—without waiting for organizational change to define it for them.

The Bottom Line

When mergers happen, people often feel like passive participants in a process driven elsewhere. Sinnott’s advice pushes in the opposite direction.

Focus on what’s known.

Use the resources already available to you.

Understand what separates you from others.

Stay prepared—whether change is imminent or not.

In an era where “synergy” often means consolidation, the most durable form of security is knowing that you are employable, adaptable, and clear about the value you bring—wherever you are.

The Crude Life republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

