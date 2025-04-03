Western Energy Alliance has announced that Melissa Simpson will be the next president of the trade association. Simpson has over 20 years of experience in natural resources, energy, public lands, and conservation policy work.

The press release sates that “her forward-thinking and collaborative approach to energy policy advocacy will continue to further the Alliance's mission and legacy”. Simpson will join the Alliance on April 16th.

“Simpson's extensive career in natural resources and energy policy spans across private-sector, government, and non-governmental organizations,” the release continues. “Her diverse background provides a strong foundation to continue the Alliance's mission of advocating for abundant, affordable energy and a high quality of life for all. As a native Coloradan, she understands the unique issues facing the West.”

Simpson comes to the Alliance from Sempra, where she was the director of global government affairs heavily focused on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports and emissions verification and reporting. Prior to joining Sempra, she served as deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Department of State for President Trump.

During the Bush administration, she served as deputy under secretary of natural resources and environment at the Department of Agriculture and the counselor to the assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management at the Department of the Interior. Between her service in government, Simpson was the director of government affairs and science-based conservation at Safari Club International. She holds a J.D. from the Creighton University School of Law and a B.A. from Colorado State University.

"Melissa is a proven leader and energy advocate. We are pleased to welcome her to the Alliance. Her skill in building consensus and engaging stakeholders will lead to positive policy outcomes benefiting our members and advancing our mission," said Christopher Valdez, chairman of Western Energy Alliance and CEO of PureWest Energy. "We thank outgoing president Kathleen Sgamma for her dedicated leadership and advocacy, positioning the Alliance for future success."

"I'm absolutely delighted that my friend and esteemed colleague, Melissa Simpson, will be taking the reins. With Melissa, the Alliance won't skip a beat," said Kathleen Sgamma, current president of the Alliance. "As I prepare for my hopeful appointment as director of the Bureau of Land Management, I've been focused on ensuring that the organization I've dedicated the last 20 years of my career to will be well positioned for the future. With my confirmation hearing coming soon, we should have plenty of time for crossover before I leave the Alliance in such good hands."

"As a longtime advocate for strong domestic energy policy, I am honored to be named the next president of the Alliance," said Simpson. "I have seen firsthand the impact the Alliance has on shaping and framing public policy. Now more than ever, we need organizations like the Alliance advocating and supporting the energy industry in the United States to foster innovation and bring forward the resources we need. The time is right to seek durable energy policy to ensure our domestic oil and natural gas producers can operate with certainty."

