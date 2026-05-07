Two West Texas natives who grew up running the same streets are returning home with a mission. Coleman White and Philip Lupton have officially launched Good Company, a men’s mental health initiative built specifically for young men across West Texas. Developed in partnership with West Texas Counseling & Guidance, the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between traditional resources and the men who need them most.

White and Lupton, longtime friends and former college roommates at the University of Texas, founded the organization after watching a quiet crisis play out in their own community. Suicide is the leading cause of death for men in their 20s and 30s, and the oil and gas industry — the economic backbone of West Texas — has the highest male suicide rate of any industry in the country, a news release said.

“We’re young guys from West Texas trying to reach other young guys from West Texas,” co-founder Coleman White said in the release. “We aren’t counselors, but we are the audience. We know how these guys talk and where they hang out. We’re getting the message into rooms it usually doesn’t make it into.”

Good Company operates as a fund of West Texas Counseling & Guidance, channeling resources directly to professional counselors and established local programs. The goal is to rebrand the conversation around mental health in West Texas and give young men a community they can actually relate to.

Co-founders Coleman White, left, and Philip Lupton in Austin. (Courtesy Photo)

To launch the initiative, Good Company is hosting Roundup in Good Company on Friday, June 26, at the Historic Fort Concho Stables in San Angelo. The evening features a performance by the rising country duo Briscoe, of which Lupton is a founding member — marking the band’s first hometown performance.

The night is styled after a classic West Texas dance hall, with live music, cold beer, and a community showing up for each other.

“Coming back to Angelo with the band for a cause like this is a dream,” Lupton said. “To play for the people we grew up with, for something that actually matters — there’s no better feeling.”

Event Details

Date: Friday, June 26

Location: Historic Fort Concho Stables, San Angelo

Doors: 6 p.m.

Impact: All proceeds benefit West Texas Counseling & Guidance

The initiative has already raised more than $50,000 toward an initial $75,000 goal. Sponsorship opportunities remain open at multiple tiers, and every dollar raised stays within the West Texas region. Tickets, sponsorship details, and donations are available at goodcompanywtx.com.

START LIVING THE CRUDE LIFE TODAY!!!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life - Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.