The West of the Pecos Museum has unveiled a fully revamped oil and gas exhibit that traces more than 100 years of Reeves County energy history. The redesigned gallery—located on the museum’s third floor—held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 27, according to the Pecos Enterprise.

Chevron served as the primary sponsor for the project, funding the expansion and modernization. Working with the Hartsfield Design Group, the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, and the museum’s own archives, the team created a contemporary exhibit featuring updated diagrams, historical timelines, and a new interactive digital kiosk.

During the ceremony, Museum Executive Director Dorinda Millan presented a plaque to Jonathan Harshman, Chevron’s Public & Government Affairs Advisor, acknowledging the company’s support. Harshman noted that while Pecos is known for its western heritage, its role in energy production—especially with the rise of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing—is an equally important part of local identity.

Museum Board President Bill Oglesby emphasized that the exhibit gives residents and visitors a fuller understanding of the Permian Basin’s story. “This is a great thing to have in our little community,” he said. “We want the museum to continue to grow.”

The museum itself, originally built as a sandstone saloon in 1896 before becoming a hotel, remains one of Pecos’ most well-known historical landmarks.

