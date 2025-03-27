Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) (“we,” “our,” “Vitesse,” or the “Company”) announced that it has received exemptive relief from the applicable Canadian securities authorities regarding future filing requirements. Vitesse became a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario on March 7, 2025 as a result of its acquisition of Lucero Energy Corp., which made the Company subject to Canadian continuous disclosure and other reporting obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities have issued a decision document (the “Decision”) granting the Company exemptive relief from the requirements contained in Canada’s National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

As a result of the Decision, and provided that certain conditions set out in the Decision are met on an ongoing basis, the Company will not be required to comply with the Canadian requirements of NI 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and, accordingly, will not be required to file Form 51-101F1 – Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information or related forms and disclosure as part of its annual filings.

In lieu of such filings, the Decision permits the Company to provide disclosure in respect of its oil and gas activities in the form permitted by, and in accordance with, the legal requirements imposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules of the New York Stock Exchange. The Decision also provides that the Company is required to file all such oil and gas disclosures with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedarplus.ca as soon as practicable after such disclosure is filed with the SEC.

A copy of the Decision may be found on the website of the Alberta Securities Commission at www.asc.ca.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.

More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about some cult favorites like Red Dawn, Grease and There Will Be Blood?

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK