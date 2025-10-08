In a move underscoring Texas’ growing appetite for reliable, on-demand energy, Vistra Corp. has announced plans to build two new natural-gas-fueled dispatchable generation units in the heart of the Permian Basin, adding 860 megawatts (MW) of capacity to the state’s electric grid.

The $ investment—part of a broader $ 2 billion, multi-year generation plan—signals a pragmatic shift in energy strategy: build what works, where it’s needed most.

Fueling the Future, Not the Debate

While national headlines continue to fixate on the renewable-versus-fossil divide, Vistra’s latest project embraces what the company calls “energy pluralism.” The firm isn’t picking sides; it’s reinforcing reliability.

The two new gas-fueled units will triple the capacity of Vistra’s existing Permian site—from 325 MW to 1,185 MW—creating a flexible source of power for one of the most energy-intensive regions in the world. The Permian Basin, responsible for nearly 40% of U.S. oil output, also sits at the center of a rapidly expanding industrial and residential load zone.

“Dispatchable capacity is the bridge between intermittent renewables and real-time demand,” said a Vistra spokesperson. “Texas’ growth depends on fast, firm generation—and this project delivers exactly that.”

The Permian expansion is just one piece of Vistra’s plan to add more than 2,000 MW of new capacity in ERCOT by 2028. Since 2020, the company has invested heavily in both conventional and renewable assets across Texas:

Gas plant upgrades have already boosted output by 400 MW, with more improvements underway.

Coleto Creek —a former coal facility near Goliad—is being repowered with natural gas to provide 630 MW of clean, quick-start backup.

The Oak Hill Solar Project, a 200-MW site on a reclaimed lignite mine, is scheduled to begin operation in late 2025.

Together, these projects mark a notable evolution in how large utilities are positioning themselves within the changing grid—less ideological, more operational.

Grid Demand Meets West Texas Growth

For the ERCOT grid operator, the Permian Basin represents both an economic powerhouse and a reliability challenge. Rapid expansion in drilling, data centers, and supporting infrastructure has created an unprecedented regional demand for electricity—often far from urban load centers.

Governor Greg Abbott welcomed Vistra’s announcement, calling it “another example of Texas companies stepping up to ensure our grid remains strong, our economy competitive, and our communities thriving.”

Local leaders in Monahans, where the plant is located, echoed the sentiment. Mayor David Cutbirth noted that the facility has “anchored the community for more than 75 years,” and said the expansion “cements West Texas as both a producer and a consumer of America’s energy future.”

The buildout reflects a larger recalibration of how Texas utilities think about baseload and peak power. Natural gas—fast-ramping, abundant, and infrastructure-ready—has become the de facto backbone of grid stability.

While solar and wind continue to set records in capacity additions, their intermittency has left ERCOT relying increasingly on dispatchable units that can respond instantly to weather, load spikes, and generation drops.

Vistra’s new facilities are designed for precisely that role: flexible, efficient, and complementary to renewables rather than competitive with them.

Energy Evolution, Texas Style

Vistra’s move isn’t just about megawatts—it’s about market posture. With roughly $ 2 billion invested since 2020 and another $ 1 billion earmarked through 2028, the company is effectively betting that energy reliability will become the most valuable commodity in the transition economy.

In a state where both wind turbines and pumpjacks share the horizon, Vistra’s Permian Basin expansion offers a glimpse of the new energy order:

one where dispatchable gas, renewable generation, and storage aren’t rivals—but partners in keeping the lights on.

Get more from Content Creation & Admin in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Natural Gas Weekly Update

Prices

Henry Hub spot price: The Henry Hub spot price rose 36 cents from $2.88 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) last Wednesday to $3.24/MMBtu yesterday.

Henry Hub futures price: The October 2025 NYMEX contract expired Friday at $2.835/MMBtu, down 2 cents from last Wednesday. The November 2025 NYMEX contract price increased to $3.476/MMBtu, up 34 cents from last Wednesday to yesterday. The price of the 12-month strip averaging November 2025 through October 2026 futures contracts climbed 22 cents to $3.898/MMBtu.

Select regional spot prices: Natural gas spot prices fell at most locations this report week (Wednesday, September 24, to Wednesday, October 1). Price changes ranged from a decrease of 98 cents at the Waha Hub to an increase of 82 cents at Algonquin Citygate. Prices were mixed in Texas this week. The price at Houston Ship Channel rose 25 cents this report week from $2.73/MMBtu to $2.98/MMBtu yesterday. The price at Texas Gas Zone 1 rose 25 cents this report week from $2.75/MMBtu to $3.00/MMBtu yesterday. Average temperatures in Texas through September 30 fell 5°F from last week to average 76°F, resulting in 233 cooling degree days (CDDs), 95 fewer CDDs than last week, but 24 more than normal for this time of year. The price at the Waha Hub in West Texas, which is located near Permian Basin production activities, fell 98 cents this report week, from -$1.52/MMBtu last Wednesday to -$2.50/MMBtu yesterday. The Waha Hub set a record-low average price for the month of September, with -$0.64/MMBtu, surpassing last year’s record low of $0.03/MMBtu. Out of 188 trading days this year, the Waha Hub recorded 30 days of negative natural gas prices, or 16%. September accounted for 14 of these days, nearly half of the total, as recent force majeure and maintenance events have limited pipeline capacity and producer takeaway options.

Daily spot prices by region are available on the EIA website.

International futures prices: International natural gas futures prices decreased this report week. According to Bloomberg Finance, L.P., weekly average front-month futures prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes in East Asia decreased 17 cents to a weekly average of $11.17/MMBtu. Natural gas futures for delivery at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands decreased 15 cents to a weekly average of $10.99/MMBtu. In the same week last year (week ending October 2, 2024), the prices were $13.16/MMBtu in East Asia and $12.58/MMBtu at TTF.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Vessels departing U.S. ports: Thirty-two LNG vessels with a combined LNG-carrying capacity of 122 Bcf departed the United States between September 25 and October 1, according to shipping data provided by Bloomberg Finance, L.P.: Nine tankers from Sabine Pass Five each from Corpus Christi, Freeport, and Plaquemines Four from Cameron Three from Calcasieu Pass One from Elba Island

Vessels arriving at U.S. ports: One LNG vessel with a carrying capacity of 3 Bcf docked for off-loading at the Everett LNG terminal in Boston Harbor in Massachusetts between September 25 and October 1, according to shipping data provided by Bloomberg Finance, L.P.

Rig Count

According to Baker Hughes, for the week ending Tuesday, September 23, the natural gas rig count dropped by 1 rig to 117 rigs. The Eagle Ford added two rigs, and the Utica added one rig. The Permian dropped two rigs, the Haynesville dropped one rig, and one rig was dropped among unidentified producing regions. The number of oil-directed rigs increased by 6 rigs to 424 rigs. The Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, and the Permian each added one rig, and three rigs were added among unidentified producing regions. The total rig count, which includes 8 miscellaneous rigs, now stands at 549 rigs, 38 fewer than at this time last year.

Storage

Net injections into storage totaled 53 Bcf for the week ending September 26, compared with the five-year (2020–24) average net injections of 85 Bcf and last year’s net injections of 54 Bcf during the same week. Working natural gas stocks totaled 3,561 Bcf, which is 171 Bcf (5%) more than the five-year average and 21 Bcf (1%) more than last year at this time.

The average rate of injections into storage is 15% higher than the five-year average so far in the refill season (April through October). If the rate of injections into storage matched the five-year average of 10.4 Bcf/d for the remainder of the refill season, the total inventory would be 3,924 Bcf on October 31, which is 171 Bcf higher than the five-year average of 3,753 Bcf for that time of year.

More storage data and analysis can be found on the Natural Gas Storage Dashboardand theWeekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK